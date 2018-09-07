Lionsgate Television EVP Chris Selak to Exit for Production Deal

chris selak lionsgate
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate TV’s executive vice president and head of worldwide scripted programming Chris Selak is stepping down, Variety has learned.

Selak will transition to a development and production deal with Lionsgate, returning to her roots as a producer. She will develop her own projects while also continuing to work on select projects from the Lionsgate Television Group.

Selak has been with Lionsgate for seven years, having been promoted to executive vice president in January 2017. During her time with the company, she has worked on popular and critically-acclaimed shows like Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” ABC’s (and later CMT’s”) “Nashville,” E!’s “The Royals,” YouTube Premium’s “Step Up: High Water,” and Netflix’s “Dear White People.” She is also credited with building a strong executive team across divisions like development, current programming, and casting.

In addition, she spearheaded the Lionsgate Television Group’s collaboration with the company’s UK television business led by Lionsgate UK CEO Zygi Kamasa.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Selak was the senior vice president of John Wells Productions. At that company, she worked on shows like “Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “ER,” and “Southland.” Before that, she was the vice president of Mandalay Television, where she was a producer on the Showtime series “Rude Awakening.”

