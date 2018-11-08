×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate to Expand Starzplay on Virgin Media in U.K.

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Counterpart Review
CREDIT: Nicole Wilder/Starz

Lionsgate is expanding its European Starz network by launching its Starzplay channel on Virgin Media in the U.K. on Nov. 29.

The company made the announcement on Thursday following a better than-expected earnings report for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 30, driven by a gain of 1.3 million domestic Starz subscribers. Virgin TV customers in the U.K. will have the opportunity to watch Starz series all in one place, with future shows premiering on the same day as in the U.S., including Season 2 of J.K. Simmons’ “Counterpart,” which debut on Dec. 9.

“The partnership with Virgin Media is an exciting next step in the rollout of the Starzplay platform, expanding the audience for our wide range of Starz Originals, TV series, and movies exclusively available on Starzplay to a whole new and expansive customer base,” said Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht.

Starzplay is being priced at £4.99/$6.54 a month. Lionsgate announced in May that it was teaming with Amazon to expand its Starz network in Europe through its Starzplay channels in Germany and the U.K. The service is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.K. and Germany, with upcoming launches in France, Italy, and Spain.

David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media said, “The launch of Starzplay on Virgin TV will give our customers access to even more brilliant box-sets, amazing movies, and gripping TV series such as ‘The White Princess’ and ‘Mr. Mercedes.’ This exciting addition to our platform means Virgin TV customers will be able to enjoy new Starz content as it launches in the U.S.”

The move comes two years after Lionsgate bought Starz for $4.4 billion in cash and stock.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Jeff Gaspin

    Jeff Gaspin Sets Overall Deal With AGC Television

    Lionsgate is expanding its European Starz network by launching its Starzplay channel on Virgin Media in the U.K. on Nov. 29. The company made the announcement on Thursday following a better than-expected earnings report for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 30, driven by a gain of 1.3 million domestic Starz subscribers. Virgin TV […]

  • SNL Alec Baldwin Trump

    How Long Can Alec Baldwin Play Donald Trump on 'SNL'?

    Lionsgate is expanding its European Starz network by launching its Starzplay channel on Virgin Media in the U.K. on Nov. 29. The company made the announcement on Thursday following a better than-expected earnings report for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 30, driven by a gain of 1.3 million domestic Starz subscribers. Virgin TV […]

  • Counterpart Review

    Lionsgate to Expand Starzplay on Virgin Media in U.K.

    Lionsgate is expanding its European Starz network by launching its Starzplay channel on Virgin Media in the U.K. on Nov. 29. The company made the announcement on Thursday following a better than-expected earnings report for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 30, driven by a gain of 1.3 million domestic Starz subscribers. Virgin TV […]

  • Beto O’Rourke Common

    Common Weighs in on Beto O'Rourke's Possible Presidential Run

    Lionsgate is expanding its European Starz network by launching its Starzplay channel on Virgin Media in the U.K. on Nov. 29. The company made the announcement on Thursday following a better than-expected earnings report for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 30, driven by a gain of 1.3 million domestic Starz subscribers. Virgin TV […]

  • Disney+

    Bob Iger Talks Disney+, Hulu Plans and His Vision for Enlarged TV Studio

    Lionsgate is expanding its European Starz network by launching its Starzplay channel on Virgin Media in the U.K. on Nov. 29. The company made the announcement on Thursday following a better than-expected earnings report for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 30, driven by a gain of 1.3 million domestic Starz subscribers. Virgin TV […]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Earnings Beat Expectations After Strong Starz Growth

    Lionsgate is expanding its European Starz network by launching its Starzplay channel on Virgin Media in the U.K. on Nov. 29. The company made the announcement on Thursday following a better than-expected earnings report for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 30, driven by a gain of 1.3 million domestic Starz subscribers. Virgin TV […]

  • Merger of Israeli Networks Reshet and

    Merger of Israeli Networks Reshet and Channel Ten Given Final Go-Ahead

    Lionsgate is expanding its European Starz network by launching its Starzplay channel on Virgin Media in the U.K. on Nov. 29. The company made the announcement on Thursday following a better than-expected earnings report for the second quarter that ended on Sept. 30, driven by a gain of 1.3 million domestic Starz subscribers. Virgin TV […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad