Lionsgate Extends Stan Streaming Deal, Adds Starz Series

Sweetbitter
CREDIT: Macall Polay

Lionsgate has inked a new deal with Australian streamer Stan, which will have Lionsgate series and originals from Starz. Stan becomes the Australian home of Starz original drama and docs under the terms of the agreement meaning the likes of “Sweetbitter” (pictured), “Vida,” and doc series “Wrong Man,” will play on the SVOD service.

The deal also covers upcoming Starz originals such as “The Rook,” the “John Wick” series spinoff “The Continental,” and “The Spanish Princess,” which follows period drama “The White Queen.” Lionsgate series including “The Royals” are also covered by the deal.

Stan, a joint venture between Australian media players Fairfax and Nine Entertainment, has topped the million subscriber mark according to local reports. It launched in 2015, ahead of Netflix in Australia and has moved into originals with “Wolf Creek,” “Romper Stomper,” and “The Gloaming,” which was announced earlier Tuesday.

“Starz and Lionsgate have been fantastic partners for Stan ever since launch, bringing us some of our biggest hits, including “Ash vs Evil Dead,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” and of course the record breaking “Power,” shortly to debut its fifth season,” said Mike Sneesby, Stan’s CEO. “This new long-term deal takes that relationship to another level.”

Starz international expansion has accelerated since it was acquired by Lionsgate in 2016. It recently launched branded services on Amazon in the U.K. and with Bell Media in Canada.

