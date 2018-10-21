You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Lionsgate Exec Guy Avshalom’s Blackbox Developing Crime Skeins (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Blackbox Multimedia

London and Rome-based production company Blackbox Multimedia, recently co-founded by former Lionsgate COO Guy Avshalom with Italy’s Guido Brera and Roberta Cardarelli, is developing a slate of high-end skeins for the international market comprising “The Last Cop,” on which they’ve partnered with Keshet International, and also “Murder in Time,” based on a series of thrillers by U.S. writer Julie McElwain.

McElwain’s three “Murder in Time” books, published by Pegasus, revolve around tough FBI agent Kendra Donovan who goes rogue in London in an effort to assassinate the man who killed her team, only to end up in England in the 1800s. Up-and-coming British screenwriter Amanda Duke has written the series bible for this time-travel crime thriller that encapsulates “what Blackbox is trying to do,” says the company’s Head of Development Chiara Cardoso.

Concurrently, the company has also commissioned Spain’s Sergio Barrejon, who served as writer/director on Atresmedia and Netflix’s  “La Catedral del Mar” to develop a Spanish-language version of “Murder in Time.”

“We always look for a story that can have a strong local heart…but at same also has potential to be adapted in other territories as well,” she noted. They are developing projects with strong format exploitation potential from the start in English, Italian, French and Spanish.

Related

British screenwriter Roland Moore, who created the BBC’s “Land Girls” and was more recently head writer on the Chinese reboot of AMC’s “Humans,” is in charge of penning “The Last Cop,” based on an original concept. Cardoso described it as a crime procedural set in an alternative present/near future in which there is no crime. “Everyone has been equipped with a crime inhibitor chip that is able to detect violent impulses in the brain,” she said. Against this backdrop, a reluctant former police detective is taken out of retirement to solve a murder, the first in 17 years.

“Cop” and “Murder” were both pitched to prospective buyers at Rome MIA market. Other projects in the Blackbox pipeline include a skein that stems from an unspecified property by French writer Tonino Benacquista (“Malavita”) being adapted with a Brit scribe. They have also optioned rights to a novel inspired by the true story of the Arandora Star, a British ship that held hundreds of Italian and German internees and prisoners of war who all lost their lives when it was sunk by a German missile.

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Former Lionsgate Exec Guy Avshalom's Blackbox

    Former Lionsgate Exec Guy Avshalom's Blackbox Developing Crime Skeins (EXCLUSIVE)

    London and Rome-based production company Blackbox Multimedia, recently co-founded by former Lionsgate COO Guy Avshalom with Italy’s Guido Brera and Roberta Cardarelli, is developing a slate of high-end skeins for the international market comprising “The Last Cop,” on which they’ve partnered with Keshet International, and also “Murder in Time,” based on a series of thrillers […]

  • Actor Scott Wilson arrives at the

    Actor Scott Wilson of 'The Walking Dead' Remembered at Memorial

    London and Rome-based production company Blackbox Multimedia, recently co-founded by former Lionsgate COO Guy Avshalom with Italy’s Guido Brera and Roberta Cardarelli, is developing a slate of high-end skeins for the international market comprising “The Last Cop,” on which they’ve partnered with Keshet International, and also “Murder in Time,” based on a series of thrillers […]

  • 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars on

    'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars on the Netflix Show's Feminist Themes

    London and Rome-based production company Blackbox Multimedia, recently co-founded by former Lionsgate COO Guy Avshalom with Italy’s Guido Brera and Roberta Cardarelli, is developing a slate of high-end skeins for the international market comprising “The Last Cop,” on which they’ve partnered with Keshet International, and also “Murder in Time,” based on a series of thrillers […]

  • Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke'Beautiful Boy'

    Amazon's Jennifer Salke Defends Broadcast, Touts Upcoming Projects

    London and Rome-based production company Blackbox Multimedia, recently co-founded by former Lionsgate COO Guy Avshalom with Italy’s Guido Brera and Roberta Cardarelli, is developing a slate of high-end skeins for the international market comprising “The Last Cop,” on which they’ve partnered with Keshet International, and also “Murder in Time,” based on a series of thrillers […]

  • Max Mutchnick and David KohanGLSEN Respect

    'Will & Grace' Co-Creator Doesn't Want to See Tim Allen Get Political on 'Last Man Standing'

    London and Rome-based production company Blackbox Multimedia, recently co-founded by former Lionsgate COO Guy Avshalom with Italy’s Guido Brera and Roberta Cardarelli, is developing a slate of high-end skeins for the international market comprising “The Last Cop,” on which they’ve partnered with Keshet International, and also “Murder in Time,” based on a series of thrillers […]

  • Ellie Kemper book my squirrel days

    Ellie Kemper’s Irreverent New Book Tracks Her Missteps and Misadventures in Hollywood

    London and Rome-based production company Blackbox Multimedia, recently co-founded by former Lionsgate COO Guy Avshalom with Italy’s Guido Brera and Roberta Cardarelli, is developing a slate of high-end skeins for the international market comprising “The Last Cop,” on which they’ve partnered with Keshet International, and also “Murder in Time,” based on a series of thrillers […]

  • 'Luke Cage' Canceled by Netflix

    'Luke Cage' Canceled by Netflix

    London and Rome-based production company Blackbox Multimedia, recently co-founded by former Lionsgate COO Guy Avshalom with Italy’s Guido Brera and Roberta Cardarelli, is developing a slate of high-end skeins for the international market comprising “The Last Cop,” on which they’ve partnered with Keshet International, and also “Murder in Time,” based on a series of thrillers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad