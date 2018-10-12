You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate Sets Scripted Series Development Pact With BBC

Cynthia Littleton

Lionsgate has cut a deal with BBC Studios Los Angeles to develop original scripted series and formats from the Beeb’s vast archive for the U.S. market.

The pact calls for the partners to jointly create new series and to comb through the BBC vault for properties with potential as adaptations for the U.S.

The BBC has been active in recent years in working with U.S. heavyweights including HBO, Starz and AMC on high-end projects that air on both sides of the Pond as well as other regions. Notable recent productions include HBO’s “The Night Of” and “Getting On,” Starz’s “Howards End” and ABC’s long-running “Dancing With the Stars.”

BBC Studios’ deal with Lionsgate is not exclusive, meaning the Beeb can continue to pursue projects with other U.S. partners.

“BBC Studios productions is known for showcasing the best content with British DNA,” said Matt Forde, BBC Studios’ managing director of international production and formats. “We’re looking forward to this creative partnership with Lionsgate Television to more readily bring this to the U.S. audiences, and beyond.”

The pact was orchestrated by Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs and president Sandra Stern with Forde and BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie.

“We’re incredibly excited by the opportunity to marshal our complementary resources and expertise to continue to bring the globally renowned BBC brand to the U.S. market,” Beggs and Stern said.

