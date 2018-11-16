×
Lionsgate Taps 3 Arts Roster for Two Fox Comedy Series Prospects

Cynthia Littleton

Lionsgate is capitalizing on its recent acquisition of 3 Arts Entertainment by setting up two multi-camera comedy series prospects for Fox from talent repped by the management-production firm.

Both projects will be co-productions with Fox Broadcasting Co. The orders for these projects and others are a sign that Fox intends to continue developing scripted series even as its parent company awaits a big transition in selling off other studio and network assets to Disney.

“Uncle Joey” stars comedian Joey Diaz as a Cuban immigrant with a troubled past who moves to an upscale suburb to raise his daughter. “King of the Hill” alums Sivert Glarum and Michael Jamin penned the script and exec produce with Diaz and 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg, Jonathan Berry and Josh Lieberman.

“Significant Brother” revolves around a newlywed couple whose life is changed when the brother’s estranged gay brother moves in and becomes best friend with his wife. The concept is based on the real-life friendship of writers Scott King and Moe Jelline, who exec produce with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry and Peter Principato and Maggie Haskins of Artists First.

Fox has given both projects a script-plus-penalty commitment.

Separately, Fox unveiled an animated project in the works, “Buffalo Wings,” about two Canadian brothers who decide not to fly south for the winter and wind up taking refuge in Buffalo, N.Y. where they begin to pursue the American dream. The project is penned and exec produced by Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras and Larry Dorf for 20th Century Fox Television.

Glarum and Jamin are repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Morris Yorn. Diaz is represented by CAA and 3 Arts. Scott is with UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson. Moe is with Artists First and Stone Genow.

(Pictured: Joey Diaz)

