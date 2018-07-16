Link TV Launches Major Rebrand, Scheduling Overhaul (EXCLUSIVE)

Link TV, the national independent non-commercial satellite television network, has launched a comprehensive rebranding initiative, Variety has learned exclusively.

The network debuted a new brand ID system and programming strategy for its channel available nationally to 35 million subscribers of Dish Network (Channel 9410) and DirecTV (Channel 375) as part of their basic packages.

Created in conjunction with the Swedish design agency Bold Scandinavia, the new brand experience spearheaded by Link TV’s creative director Hiawatha Bradley speaks to a globally engaged audience with new creative that includes an updated corporate logo, new on-air graphics packages, video sizzles, brand IDs and interstitials, promos and a new color palette. All elements are unified by the new tagline “A World of Difference.” The new branding will be incorporated throughout Link TV’s media ecosystem, including its website, social media, and OTT platforms.

Along with the new graphic treatment, Link TV will launch key programming initiatives including the U.S. premiere of Denmark’s scripted drama “Follow the Money” and two new investigative journalism series “Hotspots: Stories from the Frontline” and “Foreign Correspondents.”

“As we head into the mid-term elections, it is a critical time to re-establish Link TV as a media influencer that can bridge barriers with lesser known voices and new ways of looking at world issues,” said Kim Spencer, co-founder of Link TV. “Our new programming offers solution-driven global perspectives, uncompromising dramas and in-depth analysis of social and political issues on a global scale to the American public. This is as timely and important now as it was nearly two decades ago when the channel was created as we face polarizing narratives shaping public opinion and negatively impacting our society.”