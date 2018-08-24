Lindsey Gordon Exits MGM Television, Inks Overall Deal

Lindsey Gordon is exiting her post at MGM Television.

Previously MGM’s senior vice president of unscripted development, Gordon is transitioning to independent producer and under a new overall deal, will now develop and produce original series for the studio.

“It has been a great honor to be part of the MGM Television team for the last three years and to have worked with Mark for almost seven now,” said Gordon in a statement. “Together, we have created and executed many projects that I am proud of and I look forward to continuing that work with this partnership.”

Gordon joined Mark Burnett Productions in 2011 and stayed with the team through the acquisition by MGM. She has worked closely with MGM’s Mark Burnett, chairman of the worldwide television group, and Barry Poznick, president of unscripted television.

“I’m confident that Lindsey’s creativity and passion, combined with MGM’s resources, will result in some epic new formats,” said Poznick.

Gordon focuses on “creating and selling shows with edge and heart.” Her recent projects include “Signed” for VH1, “Coupled” for FOX, “On the Menu” and “America’s Greatest Makers” for TBS, and “First World Problems” for MTV. Previously, she led the development team at indie shingle Shevick Zupon Entertainment, where she worked alongside industry veteran Jerry Shevick on shows such as “Hollywood Treasure” for SyFy and “My Crazy Obsession” for TLC.