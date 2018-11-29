×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Linda Vester Calls on Comcast Board to End Sexual Harassment at NBC

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Linda Vester
CREDIT: Variety

Linda Vester, a former NBC News correspondent who accused Tom Brokaw of sexual assault earlier this year, is calling on the Comcast board of directors to do a thorough investigation of harassment at NBC.

Vester took out an ad in Thursday’s New York Times, calling on the board to end non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration in sexual harassment cases. Thursday is the one-year anniversary of Matt Lauer’s firing from “The Today Show” for sexual misconduct.

“The women who speak to me say the climate of fear is worse than ever, the silencing is worse than ever,” Vester told Variety on Wednesday. “NBC News management should not be allowed to get away with this any further.”

NBC conducted an internal probe in the wake of the firing, which found that senior executives were unaware of any complaints about Lauer. Critics blasted the investigation because it was conducted in-house, and investigators did not talk to several of Lauer’s alleged victims.

Vester says that NBC also failed to examine complaints against other high-ranking executives, calling the result a “whitewash.”

“It’s a call for the grownups in the room to take over,” she said. “The Comcast board are directors of a publicly traded company. They need to get involved. They need to call for outside investigators to come in. It appears that somebody has been covering it up, and it’s up to them to determine who it is.”

In April, Vester alleged that Brokaw had twice tried to forcibly kiss her, groped her in a conference room, and once showed up at her hotel room uninvited. Brokaw denied the allegations.

Vester is launching a non-profit, the Silence Breakers Alliance, to offer advice and support to women experiencing harassment, and to work with other non-profits to improve corporate culture.

“The reason I can speak is I’m not under an NDA, and they can’t ruin my career,” Vester said. “I’m a stay-at-home mom. They can’t fire me.”

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • Linda Vester

    Linda Vester Calls on Comcast Board to End Sexual Harassment at NBC

    Linda Vester, a former NBC News correspondent who accused Tom Brokaw of sexual assault earlier this year, is calling on the Comcast board of directors to do a thorough investigation of harassment at NBC. Vester took out an ad in Thursday’s New York Times, calling on the board to end non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration […]

  • SCHOOLED - ABC's "Schooled" stars Bryan

    TV News Roundup: ABC Sets Premiere Date for 'Goldbergs' Spinoff 'Schooled'

    Linda Vester, a former NBC News correspondent who accused Tom Brokaw of sexual assault earlier this year, is calling on the Comcast board of directors to do a thorough investigation of harassment at NBC. Vester took out an ad in Thursday’s New York Times, calling on the board to end non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration […]

  • Preacher AMC Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg

    Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Produce 'Console Wars' as Limited Series

    Linda Vester, a former NBC News correspondent who accused Tom Brokaw of sexual assault earlier this year, is calling on the Comcast board of directors to do a thorough investigation of harassment at NBC. Vester took out an ad in Thursday’s New York Times, calling on the board to end non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration […]

  • THE ROOKIE - "The Switch" -

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Nov. 12: 'The Rookie' Posts Its First Triple-Digit Lift

    Linda Vester, a former NBC News correspondent who accused Tom Brokaw of sexual assault earlier this year, is calling on the Comcast board of directors to do a thorough investigation of harassment at NBC. Vester took out an ad in Thursday’s New York Times, calling on the board to end non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration […]

  • David Begnaud CBS News Correspondent, Miami

    David Begnaud Moves to New York Correspondent Role for CBS News

    Linda Vester, a former NBC News correspondent who accused Tom Brokaw of sexual assault earlier this year, is calling on the Comcast board of directors to do a thorough investigation of harassment at NBC. Vester took out an ad in Thursday’s New York Times, calling on the board to end non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration […]

  • rachel brosnahan marvelous mrs maisel season

    TV Review: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

    Linda Vester, a former NBC News correspondent who accused Tom Brokaw of sexual assault earlier this year, is calling on the Comcast board of directors to do a thorough investigation of harassment at NBC. Vester took out an ad in Thursday’s New York Times, calling on the board to end non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad