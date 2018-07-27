Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson Cast in BBC’s ‘His Dark Materials’

'Hamilton' Opening Night
CREDIT: Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson have all been cast in the BBC’s upcoming series “His Dark Materials,” based on the bestselling fantasy novels by British author Philip Pullman.

Oscar-winner Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) will direct the adaptation written Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”). Dafne Keen will play Lyra, the precocious girl at the center of the story, whose adventures with a truth-telling device called the alethiometer bring her into contact with her mysterious Uncle Asriel (McAvoy), a terrifying woman named Mrs. Coulter (Wilson) and a strange phenomenon called Dust. On her journey from Oxford to London and beyond, Lyra meets charismatic aeronaut and adventurer Lee Scoresby (Miranda).

Principal photography on the show, which is being produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema for the BBC, has begun in Cardiff, the Welsh capital. Rounding out the cast are Clarke Peters, Ian Gelder, Georgina Campbell and Will Keen, among others.

“The caliber of our cast and directors is a testament to the brilliance of Jack Thorne’s scripts and also the sheer bravura, depth and imagination of Philip Pullman’s original novels,” said Bad Wolf founder and executive producer Jane Tranter says. “Our determination is to sound every note of the books in a series that will fully explore the many worlds and concepts in Philip’s work.”

“His Dark Materials” will be executive produced by Pullman, Thorne, and Hooper; Tranter, Dan McCulloch, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for BBC One.

