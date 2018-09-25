You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Yachty to Star in ‘How High 2’ for MTV (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lil Yachty arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 27 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper Lil Yachty has been cast in the lead role of the MTV film “How High 2,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film began production in Atlanta today. It is a follow up to the 2001 stoner comedy “How High” starring Method Man and Redman. It will premiere on MTV in 2019.

Lil Yachty plays Roger, an entrepreneur and the younger brother of one of the protagonists from the original film. Per the official description by MTV, Roger and his friend go “on a magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up.”

This will not be Lil Yacthy’s first acting role. He previously appeared as himself in an episode of George Lopez’s TV Land series “Lopez” and provided the voice for Green Lantern in the hit animated film “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.” The Atlanta rapper also acted in a very different recent project: an improbable sing-dong duet with ‘70s teen-pop icon Donny Osmond for Chef Boyardee. “Start The Par-dee,” a full-length jingle that debuted as a music video and an original track on streaming outlets last month. It’s the most recent in a series of high-profile commercial team-ups for the Atlanta rapper, who’s also worked with Target & Carly Rae Jepsen as well as Sprite & Lebron James (and released his second full-length album, “Lil Boat 2,” last March).

“How High 2” is written by Alex Blagg, Neel Shah, Shawn Ries, and Artie Johann. Bruce Leddy will direct. Shauna Garr returns as a producer alongside Mike Elliot. Josh Vodnoy, Morgana Rosenberg, and Jason Goldberg serve as executive producers for MTV. The film is produced by MTV and Universal 1440 Entertainment.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • Brett Kavanaugh's Fox News Interview Spoke

    Brett Kavanaugh's Fox News Interview Spoke Only to His Supporters (Column)

    Rapper Lil Yachty has been cast in the lead role of the MTV film “How High 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The film began production in Atlanta today. It is a follow up to the 2001 stoner comedy “How High” starring Method Man and Redman. It will premiere on MTV in 2019. Lil Yachty plays Roger, an […]

  • Lil Yachty arrives at the MTV

    Lil Yachty to Star in 'How High 2' for MTV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rapper Lil Yachty has been cast in the lead role of the MTV film “How High 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The film began production in Atlanta today. It is a follow up to the 2001 stoner comedy “How High” starring Method Man and Redman. It will premiere on MTV in 2019. Lil Yachty plays Roger, an […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Chief Wants More HBO Content Over Next 3 Years

    Rapper Lil Yachty has been cast in the lead role of the MTV film “How High 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The film began production in Atlanta today. It is a follow up to the 2001 stoner comedy “How High” starring Method Man and Redman. It will premiere on MTV in 2019. Lil Yachty plays Roger, an […]

  • Kovert Creative Hires PMK*BNC's Danica Smith

    Kovert Creative Hires PMK*BNC's Danica Smith

    Rapper Lil Yachty has been cast in the lead role of the MTV film “How High 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The film began production in Atlanta today. It is a follow up to the 2001 stoner comedy “How High” starring Method Man and Redman. It will premiere on MTV in 2019. Lil Yachty plays Roger, an […]

  • At&t TimeWarner Merger Batman At&t Logo

    AT&T: Consumers Can't Get 'Peak TV' Without Commercials

    Rapper Lil Yachty has been cast in the lead role of the MTV film “How High 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The film began production in Atlanta today. It is a follow up to the 2001 stoner comedy “How High” starring Method Man and Redman. It will premiere on MTV in 2019. Lil Yachty plays Roger, an […]

  • Ken Werner

    Ken Werner to Retire as Warner Bros. Domestic TV Sales Chief

    Rapper Lil Yachty has been cast in the lead role of the MTV film “How High 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The film began production in Atlanta today. It is a follow up to the 2001 stoner comedy “How High” starring Method Man and Redman. It will premiere on MTV in 2019. Lil Yachty plays Roger, an […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad