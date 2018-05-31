FX Orders Lil Dicky Comedy Pilot With Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun Producing

FX is going big with Lil Dicky.

The cable network has ordered a pilot for a half-hour comedy series inspired by the life of the rapper and comedian, whose real name is Dave Burd. The series is centered around a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince the world.

The untitled series is based on a story co-written by Burd and “The League” co-creator Jeff Schaffer. Burd wrote the teleplay and will star as well as serve as executive producer for music. The pilot will be directed by Greg Mottola.

The pilot will be executive produced by Burd, Schaffer, Kevin Hart via Hartbeat Productions, Mottola, Marty Bowen, Scooter Braun, Mike Hertz, James Shin and Scott Manson. The pilot is being produced by FX Productions.

Burd achieved critical acclaim and commercial success with his album “Professional Rapper,” which debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Comedy, Rap and Independent Charts, and featured the 2x platinum single “Save Dat Money.” His latest single, “FreakyFriday,” peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been on the charts since its release nine weeks ago, as the song has surpassed over 500 million global streams in just under two months.

FX also recently gave a series order to the half-hour drama “Mr Inbetween,” based on a short film by Australian actor Scott Ryan, and an adaptation of the 2014 comedy film “What We Do in the Shadows.”

