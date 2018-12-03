Lifetime Drama ‘You’ Moves to Netflix for Season 2

The second season of “You” will not be airing on Lifetime.

The drama series will return for its second season on Netflix instead, with the first season to be made available on the streamer beginning on Dec. 26. A premiere date for the second season has not been set. The move comes despite the fact that Lifetime renewed the series for a second season before the Season 1 premiere in September.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, “You” follows a brilliant bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring writer. Using the Internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle — and person — in his way.

The first season starred Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry and Shay Mitchell. John Stamos appeared in a special guest starring role.

The series was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. Berlantil and Gamble also executive produce along with Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Marcos Siega. It is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

This is not the first time Netflix has picked up a show that previously aired on another network. Netflix has also ordered a third season of the ABC series “Designated Survivor” as well as a fourth season of the Fox series “Lucifer.” Netflix previously ordered more episodes of shows like “Arrested Development,” “Longmire,” and “Gilmore Girls.”