×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lifetime Drama ‘You’ Moves to Netflix for Season 2

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Lifetime

The second season of “You” will not be airing on Lifetime.

The drama series will return for its second season on Netflix instead, with the first season to be made available on the streamer beginning on Dec. 26. A premiere date for the second season has not been set. The move comes despite the fact that Lifetime renewed the series for a second season before the Season 1 premiere in September.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, “You” follows a brilliant bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring writer. Using the Internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle — and person — in his way.

The first season starred Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry and Shay Mitchell. John Stamos appeared in a special guest starring role.

The series was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. Berlantil and Gamble also executive produce along with Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Marcos Siega. It is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

This is not the first time Netflix has picked up a show that previously aired on another network. Netflix has also ordered a third season of the ABC series “Designated Survivor” as well as a fourth season of the Fox series “Lucifer.” Netflix previously ordered more episodes of shows like “Arrested Development,” “Longmire,” and “Gilmore Girls.”

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More TV

  • Lifetime Drama 'You' Moves to Netflix

    Lifetime Drama 'You' Moves to Netflix for Season 2

    The second season of “You” will not be airing on Lifetime. The drama series will return for its second season on Netflix instead, with the first season to be made available on the streamer beginning on Dec. 26. A premiere date for the second season has not been set. The move comes despite the fact […]

  • Why the Oscars, Emmys Shouldn't Try

    Grammy Nominations Announcement Moved to Dec. 7

    The second season of “You” will not be airing on Lifetime. The drama series will return for its second season on Netflix instead, with the first season to be made available on the streamer beginning on Dec. 26. A premiere date for the second season has not been set. The move comes despite the fact […]

  • Patrick Melrose

    'Patrick Melrose' With Benedict Cumberbatch to Air Across Asia

    The second season of “You” will not be airing on Lifetime. The drama series will return for its second season on Netflix instead, with the first season to be made available on the streamer beginning on Dec. 26. A premiere date for the second season has not been set. The move comes despite the fact […]

  • Tribune Tower

    Nexstar Media Group Vaults into TV's Big League With Tribune Media Acquisition

    The second season of “You” will not be airing on Lifetime. The drama series will return for its second season on Netflix instead, with the first season to be made available on the streamer beginning on Dec. 26. A premiere date for the second season has not been set. The move comes despite the fact […]

  • ÃÂGreen BirdsÃÂ ÃÂ After eight people

    Sky and CBS Extend Programming Deal; 'FBI' Heading to the U.K.

    The second season of “You” will not be airing on Lifetime. The drama series will return for its second season on Netflix instead, with the first season to be made available on the streamer beginning on Dec. 26. A premiere date for the second season has not been set. The move comes despite the fact […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad