‘Lifeboat Clique’ Series Adaptation in Development at CW

The Lifeboat Clique
CREDIT: Kathy Parks

The CW is developing a drama series based on Kathy Parks’ book “The Lifeboat Clique,” Variety has learned.

When a freak tsunami hits a Malibu house party, a group of teenagers from diverse social circles are swept out to sea. The place where they wind up is new, but the high school politics and social hierarchies that emerge are not. From the wreckage, an unlikely leader emerges: A social outcast who has spent most of high school despising her fellow castaways, and now must master the social system she loathes if she wants to survive.

Katie Wech will serve as writer and executive producer, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed also executive producing via Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Bruckheimer TV.

Wech most recently served as a writer and co-executive producer on the Fox drama “Star.” Her previous credits also include “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” “Vegas,” and “The Dead Zone.”

She is repped by Verve and Stone Genow.

Among Bruckheimer TV’s current slate is the upcoming series “LA’s Finest” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba for Charter. The “Bad Boys” spinoff was originally in contention as a pilot at NBC before being picked up as the first original series for the cable provider.

