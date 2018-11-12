You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Library of the Dead’ Books to Be Adapted for TV by Lucisano Group, Federation Ent.

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pascal Breton French film producer Pascal Breton, President of Federation Entertainment studios, arrives at the premiere of the serie " Marseille" at the Pharo Palace, in Marseille, southern France, . "Marseille" is the first TV series produced by Netflix in FranceFrance Netflix, Marseille, France
CREDIT: Claude Paris/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Italy’s Lucisano Media Group and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment have signed a deal to co-develop and co-produce a high-end TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s “Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers.

The partnership to adapt these global bestsellers is being touted by Lucisano Group, which is among Italy’s oldest producers of film and TV genre content, as “an important step” towards becoming more international, the company said in a statement. Lucisano’s English-language releases include “Drive” by Nicolas Winding Refn, with whom it is developing a previously announced TV series “Les Italiens.”

The “Library of the Dead” trilogy features a New York-based FBI agent named Will Piper and involves a library situated under an ancient monastery where deadly secrets are concealed. Cooper’s books have been translated into 31 languages and sold over 6 million copies worldwide, and are particularly popular in Italy.

“With a qualified partner like Federation Entertainment we will be able to maximize the value of the TV adaptation of a series of novels that have great artistic and commercial potential…and have riveted millions of readers around the world,” Paola Lucisano, who heads the group’s TV unit, said in a statement.

Related

Federation Entertainment chief Pascal Breton confirmed the development deal. He said it was one of several projects he is partnering on with Lucisano and the “first one that is completely signed and confirmed.”

Breton said that two prominent Italian screenwriters, whose names he did not disclose, are writing a first series adaptation of “Library of the Dead,” which will be shopped around internationally with hopes of getting the show financed and greenlit next year, given that “it’s a very strong, ambitious property.”

He added that the planned “Library of the Dead” skein will most probably be in English, though it can be partially set in Italy “because part of the story is set in the Middle Ages.”

Lucisano Group, which was founded in 1958 by Fulvio Lucisano, has produced a vast number of genre movies over the decades, ranging from Mario Bava’s pulpy 1965 classic “Planet of the Vampires” to Franco Zeffirelli’s “The Young Toscanini,” starring Elizabeth Taylor, and more recently local teen hit “Night Before Exams” and social comedy “Nessuno mi può giudicare.” Its upcoming show “Les Italiens” is about a squad of French/Italian policemen working in Paris’ famous Quai des Orfevres headquarters, which Refn is expected to showrun next year.

Following a 2011 flotation, Lucisano Group is a publicly traded company on the Milan bourse.

Federation Entertainment, a leading player in international drama and kids’ entertainment and the company behind Netflix’s first French original series, “Marseille,” has been developing close ties with Italy lately. Last month they acquired a 51% stake in Rome-based Fabula Pictures, which made Netflix’s second Italian original production, “Baby,” due to bow Nov. 30.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Shaun the Sheep Movie Best Animated

    Aardman Founders Transferring Ownership of ‘Wallace and Gromit’ Studio to Employees

    Italy’s Lucisano Media Group and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment have signed a deal to co-develop and co-produce a high-end TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s “Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers. The partnership to adapt these global bestsellers is being touted by Lucisano Group, which is among Italy’s oldest producers of […]

  • Pascal Breton French film producer Pascal

    'Library of the Dead' Books to Be Adapted for TV by Lucisano Group, Federation Ent.

    Italy’s Lucisano Media Group and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment have signed a deal to co-develop and co-produce a high-end TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s “Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers. The partnership to adapt these global bestsellers is being touted by Lucisano Group, which is among Italy’s oldest producers of […]

  • Visitors look at personal memento of

    Teresa Teng, Legendary Singer, Series in the Works at Fox Asia

    Italy’s Lucisano Media Group and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment have signed a deal to co-develop and co-produce a high-end TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s “Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers. The partnership to adapt these global bestsellers is being touted by Lucisano Group, which is among Italy’s oldest producers of […]

  • You Penn Badgley

    'You' Boss Talks 'Biggest Tragedy' in Finale and Planning Season 2

    Italy’s Lucisano Media Group and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment have signed a deal to co-develop and co-produce a high-end TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s “Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers. The partnership to adapt these global bestsellers is being touted by Lucisano Group, which is among Italy’s oldest producers of […]

  • Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes - The

    'Walking Dead' Recap: New Faces Create New Problems (SPOILERS)

    Italy’s Lucisano Media Group and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment have signed a deal to co-develop and co-produce a high-end TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s “Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers. The partnership to adapt these global bestsellers is being touted by Lucisano Group, which is among Italy’s oldest producers of […]

  • Outlander Season 4 2018

    ‘Outlander’ Team Talks Claire’s ‘Reckless’ Decision to Help a Slave

    Italy’s Lucisano Media Group and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment have signed a deal to co-develop and co-produce a high-end TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s “Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers. The partnership to adapt these global bestsellers is being touted by Lucisano Group, which is among Italy’s oldest producers of […]

  • Outlander Season 4 2018

    'Outlander' Recap: Claire Takes a Stand Against Slavery in 'Do No Harm'

    Italy’s Lucisano Media Group and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment have signed a deal to co-develop and co-produce a high-end TV series based on U.S. author Glenn Cooper’s “Library of the Dead” trilogy of thrillers. The partnership to adapt these global bestsellers is being touted by Lucisano Group, which is among Italy’s oldest producers of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad