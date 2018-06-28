‘Liar’ From ITV and Sundance TV Getting Italian Adaptation

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson - Liar _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Joss Barratt/Two Brothers Pictures/ITV/SundanceTV
CREDIT: Joss Barratt/Two Brothers Pictur

Liar,” the Scotland-set rape drama from ITV and Sundance TV, is getting an Italian adaptation produced by Indigo Film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty.”

The Italian “Liar” redo has been commissioned by Mediaset, Italy’s top private broadcaster – controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – as part of the company’s ongoing effort to ramp up scripted content production and improve its quality after several of their local dramas flopped.

Shooting started in Turin this month on the Italian version of “Liar” which is being directed by Gianluca Tavarelli (“The Young Montalbano”) and marks the first adaptation of the British show that in 2017 was ITV’s highest-rated new drama.

The Italian version, titled “Non Mentire,” which translates as “Don’t Lie,” toplines Greta Scarano (“The Name of the Rose”) in the role played in the original by Joanne Froggatt (pictured), as a teacher who goes on a date with a surgeon that prompts an accusation of rape. The accused surgeon is being played in “Non Mentire” by Alessandro Preziosi (“Medici: Masters of Florence”).

The psychological thriller examining a possible date rape from different perspectives of the two lead characters is created by BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams.

Thematically, “Liar” is timely in Italy where, under current legislation, non-consensual sex is not automatically classified as rape and alleged rape victims must file complaints within a six-month statute of limitations, a rule that experts say deters alleged victims from coming forward.

“Non Mentire” marks the first high-profile TV drama being handled by Indigo Film, the prominent Rome indie shingle which previously produced groundbreaking cross-platform sitcom “An Imperfect Mom” for pubcaster RAI. “Imperfect Mom” broke stereotypes of how women are depicted on Italian TV and was optioned by ABC for the U.S.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • AMC Networks Promotes Four Programming Executives

    AMC Networks Promotes Four Programming Executives

    “Liar,” the Scotland-set rape drama from ITV and Sundance TV, is getting an Italian adaptation produced by Indigo Film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty.” The Italian “Liar” redo has been commissioned by Mediaset, Italy’s top private broadcaster – controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – as part of the company’s […]

  • Poland World Cup

    Japan vs. Poland World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    “Liar,” the Scotland-set rape drama from ITV and Sundance TV, is getting an Italian adaptation produced by Indigo Film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty.” The Italian “Liar” redo has been commissioned by Mediaset, Italy’s top private broadcaster – controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – as part of the company’s […]

  • Colombia World Cup

    Senegal vs. Colombia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    “Liar,” the Scotland-set rape drama from ITV and Sundance TV, is getting an Italian adaptation produced by Indigo Film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty.” The Italian “Liar” redo has been commissioned by Mediaset, Italy’s top private broadcaster – controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – as part of the company’s […]

  • Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson - Liar

    'Liar' From ITV and Sundance TV Getting Italian Adaptation

    “Liar,” the Scotland-set rape drama from ITV and Sundance TV, is getting an Italian adaptation produced by Indigo Film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty.” The Italian “Liar” redo has been commissioned by Mediaset, Italy’s top private broadcaster – controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – as part of the company’s […]

  • HBO Nordic Boards Original Norwegian Series

    HBO Nordic Boards Original Norwegian Series 'Beforeigners'

    “Liar,” the Scotland-set rape drama from ITV and Sundance TV, is getting an Italian adaptation produced by Indigo Film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty.” The Italian “Liar” redo has been commissioned by Mediaset, Italy’s top private broadcaster – controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – as part of the company’s […]

  • Conecta Fiction Festival: Mariano Barroso on

    Conecta Fiction Festival: Mariano Barroso on ‘What the Future Holds,’ the New TV Revolution

    “Liar,” the Scotland-set rape drama from ITV and Sundance TV, is getting an Italian adaptation produced by Indigo Film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty.” The Italian “Liar” redo has been commissioned by Mediaset, Italy’s top private broadcaster – controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – as part of the company’s […]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Reigns at Saturn Awards, 'Better Call Saul' and 'Twin Peaks' Top TV Field

    “Liar,” the Scotland-set rape drama from ITV and Sundance TV, is getting an Italian adaptation produced by Indigo Film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winner “The Great Beauty.” The Italian “Liar” redo has been commissioned by Mediaset, Italy’s top private broadcaster – controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi – as part of the company’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad