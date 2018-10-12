‘Lethal Weapon’ Picked Up for Two Additional Episodes

Fox has ordered an additional two episodes for Season 3 of “Lethal Weapon.”

Series star Damon Wayans is set to appear in the episodes as cop Roger Murtaugh, despite announcing recently that he planned to leave the show after the original 13 episode order for the third season was completed. Season 3 of “Lethal Weapon” will now run for 15 episodes total.

In an interview released at the beginning of October, Wayans said that he plans to exit the Warner Bros. Television-produced drama at the end of the year. “I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13,” Wayans said in the video interview. “So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.”

When asked what he planned to do once he left the show, Wayans replied, “I’m going to return to the stage and try to find my smile again.”

Fox and WBTV renewed the show back in May despite the fact the Clayne Crawford–who played Martin Riggs–was removed from the show and replaced by Seann William Scott. The removal came after on-set confrontations between Wayans and Crawford, which Variety exclusively reported on in June.

Deadline first reported the additional episode order.