‘Lethal Weapon:’ Maggie Lawson Joins Series as Seann William Scott’s Character Revealed

Details about Seann William Scott’s character in “Lethal Weapon” Season 3 have emerged.

Though it had originally been speculated that Scott would be playing a member of the Riggs family in the Fox series, it is now known that he will be playing a new character named Wesley Cole, a war veteran.

In addition, Maggie Lawson will be joining the series as Natalie Flynn, an emergency room surgeon and Cole’s ex-girlfriend. The two met in an active war zone years earlier where Natalie served as a medic and had a brief romance that resulted in a child. Over a decade later, Cole has moved to Los Angeles to get closer to both her and their kid.

Lawson is perhaps best known for her role as Juliet O’Hara in the USA Network series “Psych.” She has also appeared on shows like “The Ranch,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “Party of Five.” She is repped by Gersh, Alchemy Entertainment, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

Scott joined the series after it was renewed for a third season following the firing of series co-lead Clayne Crawford. Crawford’s exit from the series came two weeks after it was revealed the former “Rectify” star had twice been reprimanded for his behavior on the “Lethal Weapon” set. In a statement posted on Instagram, Crawford provided details of two on-set incidents for which he was reprimanded, both related to concerns over working conditions.

