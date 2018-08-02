Colleen Scriven’s ‘Lesser Gods’ Podcast in Development as HBO Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Colleen Scriven
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO is developing a half-hour comedy series based on the “Lesser Gods” podcast created by Colleen Scriven, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is set in a future where men and women are no longer able to reproduce. The five youngest people on Earth indulge in parties, affairs, rivalries, and fame while contending with the struggle to save the species.

Scriven will serve as writer and executive producer on the project. In addition to creating “Lesser Gods,” she is also currently the writer’s assistant on the upcoming Gillian Flynn series “Utopia.” She has previously been a part of the support staff for Showtime’s “The Affair” and Syfy’s “Z Nation.” Her work has also been showcased in the New York International Fringe Festival, the Black Box Comedy Festival, and others.

She is repped by Paradigm.

Should the project move forward, it would be the latest television project based on a podcast. Among those in the works currently is “Homecoming” starring Julia Roberts at Amazon, based on the podcast of the same name and set to debut in November. FX is also developing dramas based on the podcasts “Crimetown” and “Welcome to Night Vale.”

Earlier this week, Variety also exclusively reported that HBO is developing a series based on the life of podcaster and comedian Kid Fury with Lena Waithe attached as an executive producer.

