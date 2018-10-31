Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in ABC Comedy Put Pilot With Kerry Washington Producing

Leslie Odom Jr. is set to star in a comedy with a put pilot commitment at ABC that boasts Kerry Washington among its executive producers.

The untitled multi-camera series focuses on Leslie (Odom Jr.) and Hope, joint pastors at a young, hip, diverse church in Los Angeles. Through their services, online streams and books, they are experts at uniting people across different races, genders, orientations and opinions. But when it comes to uniting the people in their blended family, they are way out of their comfort zone and as a result, the teachers often find themselves the pupils. The series is inspired by the experiences of real-life pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes-Roberts.

“I am grateful to be working with such an all-star team of fearless and creative people,” Washington said. “And, I am excited that we have gathered together to tell a story that is inspiring, relatable, provocative and hilarious.”

Saladin Patterson will write and executive produce the project, with Odom Jr. and Pilar Savone also executive producing along with Washington. Roberts and Jakes-Roberts will co-executive produce. Washington and Savone will produce via Washington’s Simpson Street production banner. ABC Studios will produce, with Simpson Street currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Related Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell Hannah Simone to Write, Star in ABC Comedy Put Pilot Inspired by Her Family

“Kerry Washington is one of the most formidable artists of my generation,” Odom Jr. said. “We’ve been searching for the better part of two years to find an idea about which we both felt passionate enough to dedicate ourselves. I’ve gone to Touré’s church for over fifteen years. He is a unique, contemporary, and very necessary voice. We are thrilled that ABC is allowing us the opportunity to bring Touré and Sarah’s modern views to an even wider audience in what will be a joyful and hopeful 30-minutes every week.”

Odom Jr. received widespread acclaim for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit “Hamilton,” which earned him a Tony Award. Since then, he has appeared in films like Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and recently completed production on two other features: the first being “Only” starring opposite Freida Pinto from writer-director Takashi Doscher; the second being the as-yet untitled feature film directorial debut from recording artist Sia. Odom Jr. will also star in the film “Needle in a Timestack” written and directed by John Ridley.

In addition to her acting work on hit shows like “Scandal,” Washington has considerably built up her producing slate in recent years. Via Simpson Street, she is currently in development on “Goldie Vance,” a family film franchise for Fox, directed by Rashida Jones, as well as the films “City of Saints & Thieves” with Will Packer Productions, “The Mothers” with Warner Bros, “The Perfect Mother” with Pascal Pictures, and “24-7” with UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Universal Pictures. On the TV side, Simpson Street and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine are developing a limited series adaption of “Little Fires Everywhere” for Hulu, as well as several other projects. The Simpson Street-produced series “Five Points” debuted on Facebook Watch this summer.

Patterson is currently the showrunner on the TBS series “The Last O.G.,” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. He also worked as a co-executive producer on “The Big Bang Theory” and as a consulting producer on “Two and a Half Men.” His other credits include “Psych,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Frasier,” and “The PJs.”

Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts, and Hansen Jacobon. Odom Jr. is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman. Patterson is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman. Roberts and Jakes-Roberts are repped by Fox Rothschild.