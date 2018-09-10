Leslie Moonves Breaks Silence on CBS Ouster: ‘Untrue Allegations … Are Not Consistent With Who I Am’

Leslie Moonves has cited “untrue allegations” about his behavior in his parting statement following his forced resignation on Sunday from CBS Corp., the company he has steered for nearly 25 years.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Moonves said he was “deeply saddened to be leaving the company.” Moonves was forced out amid a growing list of sexual harassment and assault allegations leveled against the powerful executive by a dozen women.

Moonves’ departure was hastened Sunday by the publication of an expose in the New Yorker by Ronan Farrow. Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct and in one instance, violently throwing a woman against a wall.

Sunday’s story followed a previous report by Farrow with allegations from six women that Moonves harassed them and sought to retaliate or damage their careers in entertainment when they rebuffed his advances.

Moonves has maintained that some of the encounters recounted in Sunday’s New Yorker story were consensual. He could not be reached for further comment.

Here is Moonves’ full statement:

“For the past 24 years it has been an incredible privilege to lead CBS’s renaissance and transformation into a leading global media company. The best part of this journey has been working alongside the dedicated and talented people in this company. Together, we built CBS into a destination where the best in the business come to work and succeed.

Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS.

I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.”