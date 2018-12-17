Moonves Lawyer: CBS Investigation was ‘Foreordained’ With ‘Baseless Conclusions’

A lawyer for former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has blasted the conclusions of the CBS internal investigation that cost Moonves the $120 million severance package he was due prior to his Sept. 9 ouster amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations.

Moonves continues to assert that his workplace-related sexual encounters were consensual, despite numerous allegations in the investigators’ report that he abused his power to coerce and at times force women into sexual acts.

“The conclusions of the CBS board were foreordained and are without merit,” said Moonves attorney Andrew Levander. “Consistent with the pattern of leaks that have permeated this ‘process,’ the press was informed of these baseless conclusions before Mr. Moonves, further damaging his name, reputation, career and legacy. Mr. Moonves vehemently denies any non-consensual sexual relations and cooperated extensively and fully with investigators.”

More to come