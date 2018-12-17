×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Moonves Lawyer: CBS Investigation was ‘Foreordained’ With ‘Baseless Conclusions’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Moonves Les Moonves
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A lawyer for former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has blasted the conclusions of the CBS internal investigation that cost Moonves the $120 million severance package he was due prior to his Sept. 9 ouster amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations.

Moonves continues to assert that his workplace-related sexual encounters were consensual, despite numerous allegations in the investigators’ report that he abused his power to coerce and at times force women into sexual acts.

“The conclusions of the CBS board were foreordained and are without merit,” said Moonves attorney Andrew Levander. “Consistent with the pattern of leaks that have permeated this ‘process,’ the press was informed of these baseless conclusions before Mr. Moonves, further damaging his name, reputation, career and legacy. Mr. Moonves vehemently denies any non-consensual sexual relations and cooperated extensively and fully with investigators.”

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Biz

  • Leslie Moonves Les Moonves

    Moonves Lawyer: CBS Investigation was 'Foreordained' With 'Baseless Conclusions'

    A lawyer for former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves has blasted the conclusions of the CBS internal investigation that cost Moonves the $120 million severance package he was due prior to his Sept. 9 ouster amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations. Moonves continues to assert that his workplace-related sexual encounters were consensual, despite numerous [...]

  • California to Launch Program for Individuals

    California to Launch State Program for Individuals With Disabilities

    California state treasurer John Chiang is joining both state and local leaders Wednesday to launch CalABLE, a new state program that will allow individuals with disabilities to open tax-advantaged savings and investment accounts. Previously, public benefits for people with disabilities restricted savings to $2000 per year, but under the new CalABLE program, eligible individuals will [...]

  • Sumner Redstone

    Judge Appoints Legal Guardian, Britney Spears' Former Conservator, for Sumner Redstone

    A probate judge on Monday appointed an independent legal guardian to represent Sumner Redstone, finding he is incapable of representing his interests in a trust battle with his former companion. Redstone, the chairman of National Amusements, Inc., is 95 and suffers from severe speech impairment and diminished mental faculties. Judge David Cowan appointed probate attorney [...]

  • IWC Schaffhausen store opening, Rodeo Drive,

    8 Luxury Gifts That Industry Leaders Are Spending Their Paychecks On

    Whether you’re celebrating a new launch, a new business venture, or toasting to the end of another successful year, here are eight gift ideas to reward yourself — and to impress the company you keep. 1. Saint Laurent Perforated Leather Tote Bag If you work in the industry, you need a good bag, and you’ve [...]

  • best airlines ranked inflight entertainment

    Holiday Travel Survey Reveals Airlines With Best In-Flight Entertainment

    There are many ways to pass the time if you’re in the air, but for most people, settling in with a glass of wine and a movie is the preferred way to fly. But not all airlines share the same script when it comes to entertainment offerings. A new survey from the website, CableTV.com, ranked [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad