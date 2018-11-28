×
Leslie Moonves Sought to Keep Sexual Assault Claim Quiet With Jobs for Actors, Manager: Report

By
Variety Staff

Leslie Moonves Les Moonves
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves tried to buy the silence of an actor and her manager about a decades-old sexual assault claim by arranging for the woman to be cast in a CBS series, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Times.

The revelation that Moonves pushed CBS executives to find work for actress Bobbie Phillips and other clients of manager Marv Dauer was key in convincing the CBS board of directors that Moonves had to forced out of his job, according to the report.

The publication of the damning allegations will only add to the pressure on CBS to deny Moonves any of the $120 million severance that is on the line following his ouster on Sept. 9.

CBS is investigating claims about Moonves’ conduct during his 23-year tenure at the company. That probe is expected to be concluded by Jan. 31, if not sooner.

Representatives for Moonves could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesman for CBS declined to comment.

The Times report alleges that Moonves assaulted Phillips during a meeting in March 1995 when Moonves was president of Warner Bros. Television. Moonves, per the report, has told investigators who are in the midst of an investigation into his conduct at CBS that the sexual encounter with Phillips was consensual.

Moonves was forced out after the publication in the New Yorker of two exposes with detailed sexual harassment and assault allegations against Moonves. Dauer approached Moonves late last year to alert him that a reporter for the New York Times was trying to reach him regarding sexual misconduct allegations. Dauer told the Times that he was aware that Phillips had a disturbing incident in 1995 with Moonves.

After Dauer approached Moonves, the two began to discuss an effort to keep Phillips quiet by offering her acting work. She was ultimately offered a small part in the drama series “Blood and Treasure,” which she declined, according to the Times. Moonves pressed CBS casting executives to consider other clients of Dauer’s, despite the manager’s modest status in the industry.

