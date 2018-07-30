Who Could Replace Leslie Moonves at CBS?

By and
Richard Parsons, Dana Walden, Nina Tassler
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Leslie Moonves’ future at CBS is in jeopardy in the wake of a bombshell New Yorker report containing allegations of sexual misconduct by the powerful executive. With CBS shares dropping over the past two sessions, the board of directors can’t afford a misstep — leaving Moonves at a potential turning point, despite the board’s decision on Monday to take no action at the moment.

Replacing Moonves would be no small task. The company, which boasts hit shows such as “NCIS” and “The Big Bang Theory,” has already been roiled by a larger boardroom battle. Moonves has been feuding with Shari Redstone, whose family has a controlling stake in CBS, about her ambitions to merge the company with Viacom. Any potential Moonves replacement would be justified in worrying about being under Redstone’s control, and serving only as a placeholder, perhaps, before her favorite, Viacom’s Bob Bakish, moves into the top spot.

Any candidate would also be in the unenviable position of having to prove he or she can replicate Moonves’ programming Midas touch. Under his watch, CBS has consistently churned out a solid lineup of well-performing series.

Related

That said, there are a few candidates being bandied about as potential contenders to guide CBS through these tumultuous times.

RICHARD PARSONS

Resume: Former chairman of CitiGroup, former chairman and CEO of Time Warner

Pros: Slated to take a seat on the CBS board, Parsons would have skin in the game and already enjoys a reputation for calming choppy waters. Parsons took the reins at Time Warner following the conglomerate’s disastrous marriage to AOL and got things back on track. He could be a source of stability for a scandal-rocked CBS.

Cons: At 70, Parsons seems to have entered the emeritus phase of his distinguished career. He would be more of an interim option, a task he pulled off with the Los Angeles Clippers when they were facing rough headlines of their own.

Verdict: Only if he’s bored with semi-retirement.

DANA WALDEN

Resume: Chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group

Pros: If CBS is serious about cleaning up any lingering boys club culture, it wouldn’t hurt to have a talented female executive take the reins. Walden is widely known and respected within the creative community, which could be key when it comes to making sure that top showrunners continue to take their projects to the Eye network.

Cons: Walden is in line for a top job at Disney after the company completes its deal to buy most of Fox’s film and television assets. That seems like a better gig.

Verdict: Not unless there’s a major blowup with Bob Iger.

NANCY TELLEM

Resume: Chief media officer and executive chairwoman of Eko, a start up focused on interactive music videos. Former president of CBS Entertainment and also served a stint as entertainment president at Microsoft, when that company attempted to produce series for Xbox users.

Pros: Has unique knowledge of CBS’ business operations and Moonves’ management strategy. One of the highest-ranking women to have worked in the TV industry.

Cons: She may appear too close to Moonves at a time when he is under fire. And having left once, isn’t likely to return.

Verdict: Why would she come back under these daunting circumstances?

JEFF BEWKES

Resume: Former chairman of Time Warner

Pros: Bewkes may be looking for his second act now that Time Warner has been sold to AT&T. He also has some major programming chops, having previously overseen HBO during its “Sopranos” heyday.

Cons:  With a nearly $100 million payout from the AT&T deal, Bewkes doesn’t need the dough…or the aggravation.

Verdict: If everyone else passes…and it turns out Bewkes hates golf.

NINA TASSLER

Resume: Former chairwoman of CBS Entertainment, with a nearly 20-year track record at the network. Now running her own studio with producer Denise Di Novi. 

Pros: Understands CBS’ content strategy like few other executives. Knows the ins and outs of Black Rock office politics.

Cons: Tassler is more closely tied to the creative side of CBS than the business end.

Verdict: Only if she’s frustrated with being a producer. She knows drama, but this could be one she prefers a competitor would pick up.

BOB BAKISH

Resume: CEO of Viacom

Pros: Bakish is seen as a favorite of Shari Redstone, who leads CBS’ controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc. He has deep experience in distributing and selling U.S. content to overseas markets, one strategy that has been pursued by CBS.

Cons: Has no experience running a national broadcast network.

Verdict: The only thing keeping him from the role is the CBS board’s desire for other options. Smart money says Bakish isn’t to be dismissed lightly.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman listens

    TV News Roundup: HBO Acquires Rights to USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar Doc

    Leslie Moonves’ future at CBS is in jeopardy in the wake of a bombshell New Yorker report containing allegations of sexual misconduct by the powerful executive. With CBS shares dropping over the past two sessions, the board of directors can’t afford a misstep — leaving Moonves at a potential turning point, despite the board’s decision […]

  • Meredith Vieira

    Meredith Vieira: 'There Was Sexism' at '60 Minutes'

    Leslie Moonves’ future at CBS is in jeopardy in the wake of a bombshell New Yorker report containing allegations of sexual misconduct by the powerful executive. With CBS shares dropping over the past two sessions, the board of directors can’t afford a misstep — leaving Moonves at a potential turning point, despite the board’s decision […]

  • Diane Guerrero

    'Orange Is the New Black' Star Diane Guerrero Joins 'Doom Patrol' Series at DC Universe

    Leslie Moonves’ future at CBS is in jeopardy in the wake of a bombshell New Yorker report containing allegations of sexual misconduct by the powerful executive. With CBS shares dropping over the past two sessions, the board of directors can’t afford a misstep — leaving Moonves at a potential turning point, despite the board’s decision […]

  • Richard Parsons, Dana Walden, Nina Tassler

    Who Could Replace Leslie Moonves at CBS?

    Leslie Moonves’ future at CBS is in jeopardy in the wake of a bombshell New Yorker report containing allegations of sexual misconduct by the powerful executive. With CBS shares dropping over the past two sessions, the board of directors can’t afford a misstep — leaving Moonves at a potential turning point, despite the board’s decision […]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Riverrun Castle Up

    'Game of Thrones'' Riverrun Castle Up for Sale in Northern Ireland

    Leslie Moonves’ future at CBS is in jeopardy in the wake of a bombshell New Yorker report containing allegations of sexual misconduct by the powerful executive. With CBS shares dropping over the past two sessions, the board of directors can’t afford a misstep — leaving Moonves at a potential turning point, despite the board’s decision […]

  • HBO Latin America orders second season

    HBO Latin America Greenlights Second Season of ‘The Bronze Garden’

    Leslie Moonves’ future at CBS is in jeopardy in the wake of a bombshell New Yorker report containing allegations of sexual misconduct by the powerful executive. With CBS shares dropping over the past two sessions, the board of directors can’t afford a misstep — leaving Moonves at a potential turning point, despite the board’s decision […]

  • The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale

    Andrew Lincoln Explains Why He's Leaving 'The Walking Dead'

    Leslie Moonves’ future at CBS is in jeopardy in the wake of a bombshell New Yorker report containing allegations of sexual misconduct by the powerful executive. With CBS shares dropping over the past two sessions, the board of directors can’t afford a misstep — leaving Moonves at a potential turning point, despite the board’s decision […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad