Les Moonves Steps Down From Anita Hill Sexual Harassment Commission

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of CBS Corporation, attends the CBS Upfront 2016 at the Oak Room in the Plaza Hotel in New York, NY, on May 18, 2016. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
CREDIT: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Embattled CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has exited the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is headed up by Anita Hill, Variety has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the comission told Variety that Moonves has decided to recuse himself from his position as one of the commissioners. The news comes on the same day that Moonves , who faces sexual misconduct accusations from multiple women, was suspended from the USC School of Cinematic Arts Board of Councilors. USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism also announced this morning that it not use the media center’s current title, “The Julie Chen/Leslie Moonves and CBS Media Center,” until the investigation into Moonves’ behavior has concluded.

On Friday, The New Yorker published a piece by Ronan Farrow detailing the stories of six women accusing Moonves of sexual misconduct as well as threatening to ruin their careers if they ever came forward. Some of the allegations go back as far as the 1980s during the executive’s early days in television. On Monday, the CBS board held a three hour meeting on the subject, announcing when all was said and done that it was “in the process of selecting outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of

    Les Moonves Steps Down From Anita Hill Sexual Harassment Commission

    Embattled CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has exited the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is headed up by Anita Hill, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for the comission told Variety that Moonves has decided to recuse himself from his position as one of the commissioners. The news comes on the same […]

  • Ronen Rubinstein, Humane Society Of The

    Hulu's 'Less Than Zero' Pilot Adds Six to Cast, Including 'Dead of Summer' Alum

    Embattled CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has exited the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is headed up by Anita Hill, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for the comission told Variety that Moonves has decided to recuse himself from his position as one of the commissioners. The news comes on the same […]

  • Cate Blanchett Cannes

    TV Roundup: Cate Blanchett to Appear on 'Documentary Now!'

    Embattled CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has exited the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is headed up by Anita Hill, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for the comission told Variety that Moonves has decided to recuse himself from his position as one of the commissioners. The news comes on the same […]

  • Dangerous Book for Boys

    'Dangerous Book for Boys' Canceled After One Season at Amazon

    Embattled CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has exited the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is headed up by Anita Hill, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for the comission told Variety that Moonves has decided to recuse himself from his position as one of the commissioners. The news comes on the same […]

  • Christine Shaw

    FX Hires Christine Shaw as Senior VP of Communications

    Embattled CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has exited the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is headed up by Anita Hill, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for the comission told Variety that Moonves has decided to recuse himself from his position as one of the commissioners. The news comes on the same […]

  • Green, Amirpour, De Clermont-Tonnerre, Skogland

    Universal Cable Productions Sets Four Female Pilot Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

    Embattled CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has exited the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is headed up by Anita Hill, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for the comission told Variety that Moonves has decided to recuse himself from his position as one of the commissioners. The news comes on the same […]

  • Finding Your Roots

    PBS: An Appreciation for the Vegetables of TV (Column)

    Embattled CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves has exited the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, which is headed up by Anita Hill, Variety has confirmed. A spokesperson for the comission told Variety that Moonves has decided to recuse himself from his position as one of the commissioners. The news comes on the same […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad