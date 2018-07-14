‘Les Misérables’ First-Look: Lily Collins, Dominic West in BBC, Masterpiece Adaptation

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBC

Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released.

Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. Dominic West (“The Affair”) is Jean Valjean in the series, which was filmed in Belgium and Northern France and can also be seen in character for the first time (below).

CREDIT: BBC

Andrew Davies, who earlier this week was confirmed as the scribe taking on the challenge of adapting unfinished Jane Austen novel “Sanditon,” has brought “Les Miserables” to the screen.

The series will delve deep into the layers of Hugo’s story, exploring Jean Valjean and Javert’s cat-and-mouse relationship, against the backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest. Oyelowo (“Selma”) plays Javert (below).

CREDIT: BBC

The “Les Miserables,” cast also includes Olivia Colman, soon to take the lead role in “The Crown,” and Josh O’Connor (“God’s Own Country”). Lookout Point, the “War and Peace” production company that the BBC now fully owns, is producing the series. Internationally, it is being distributed by BBC Studios.

More TV

  • Lily Collins, Dominic West, David Oyelowo

    'Les Misérables’ First-Look: Lily Collins, Dominic West in BBC, Masterpiece Adaptation

    Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released. Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. […]

  • Ricky Martin Versace American Crime Story

    Ricky Martin Signs With Maverick Management

    Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released. Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. […]

  • Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring

    Belgium vs England World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released. Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. […]

  • The Crown Season 2

    Storming the Emmys: Netflix, Amazon and Hulu Edge Out Networks

    Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released. Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. […]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen

    Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' Interviewee List Grows

    Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released. Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. […]

  • Yvette Nicole Brown

    Yvette Nicole Brown to Serve as Interim Host of 'Talking Dead'

    Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released. Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. […]

  • Adam Levine

    TV News Roundup: Adam Levine to Executive Produce Series for YouTube

    Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released. Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad