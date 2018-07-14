‘Les Misérables’ First-Look: Lily Collins, Dominic West in BBC, Masterpiece Adaptation

Viewers will have to wait until next year to see Lily Collins, Dominic West, and David Oyelowo in the TV series adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables,” but a first-look at the stars in the six-part series has been released.

Lily Collins (“Tolkien”) plays Fantine in the BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of the Victor Hugo classic. Dominic West (“The Affair”) is Jean Valjean in the series, which was filmed in Belgium and Northern France and can also be seen in character for the first time (below).

Andrew Davies, who earlier this week was confirmed as the scribe taking on the challenge of adapting unfinished Jane Austen novel “Sanditon,” has brought “Les Miserables” to the screen.

The series will delve deep into the layers of Hugo’s story, exploring Jean Valjean and Javert’s cat-and-mouse relationship, against the backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest. Oyelowo (“Selma”) plays Javert (below).

CREDIT: BBC

The “Les Miserables,” cast also includes Olivia Colman, soon to take the lead role in “The Crown,” and Josh O’Connor (“God’s Own Country”). Lookout Point, the “War and Peace” production company that the BBC now fully owns, is producing the series. Internationally, it is being distributed by BBC Studios.