Leo J. Clarke, Emmy Nominated Producer of ‘Dog with a Blog,’ Dies at 60

Leo J. Clarke, an Emmy nominated producer who worked on a host of comedy series including “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show,” and “The Steve Harvey Show,” has died. He was 60.

Clarke died Aug. 27 in San Francisco, where he also grew up and attended high school, eventually earning a BA in theater arts at Santa Clara University. He then went on to begin his career in television, starting as a production assistant on “The Redd Foxx Show” before joining “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show as a production manager.

From there, he became involved with more than 400 television sitcom episodes, the likes of which include “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” “All of Us,” Louis C.K.’s show “Lucky Louie,” “Frank TV,” “Pair of Kings,” “I Didn’t Do It” and a 1995 remake of “Get Smart.”

Clarke found his greatest success at the Disney Channel where he worked on the hit show “Dog with a Blog.” The talking dog series, which lasted three seasons, earned the producer multiple Emmy nominations in outstanding children’s programming.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Testa, who he met in college, and his three sons Elliot, Oliver and Theodore. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and a Go Fund Me account has been established.

