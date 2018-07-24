‘The Chi’ Creator Lena Waithe Sets First-Look Deal at Showtime

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lena Waithe
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe has signed a first-look deal with Showtime, the premium cabler announced Tuesday.

Under the deal, Waithe will develop comedy and drama projects for Showtime that she will both write and produce through her company Hillman Grad Productions.

“I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember,” said Waithe. “They make shows that most networks wouldn’t touch and they’ve never been afraid of taking risks. I look forward to introducing my Showtime family to fresh and exciting new voices. I want to make content that will challenge audiences and take them places they never thought TV could go. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

Waithe most recently created and executive produces the Showtime drama “The Chi,” which was renewed for a second season in January.

“We fell in love with Lena’s voice when we ordered her pilot for ‘The Chi’ three years ago, and we have watched in awe at her powerful impact on our industry and our culture,” said Gary Levine, Showtime’s president of programming. “Lena is a creative force of nature and we are delighted that the force will be with us as she makes Showtime her creative home.”

Related

“The Chi” was Showtime’s biggest launch for a drama series in two years and grew its audience in consecutive weeks.

The debut of that series came on the heels of Waithe winning the Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy series for the “Master of None” episode “Thanksgiving” that she co-wrote. The episode adapted Waithe’s personal experience as a queer black woman coming out to herself and her family into the character of Denise, whom Waithe played.

It was recently announced that her latest script, “Queen & Slim,” will go into production in January starring Daniel Kaluuya for Universal. Waithe also serves as executive producer and writer of the upcoming series “Twenties” at TBS.

Her producing credits include the films “Step Sisters” and “Dear White People,” which later became a Netflix series in which she guest starred. She was also named one of Time magazine’s Most Influential People of 2018.

Waithe is repped by WME and Del Shaw Moonves.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More TV

  • ROSEANNE - "Netflix & Pill" -

    ABC Fall Premiere Dates: 'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners' Sets Debut

    Lena Waithe has signed a first-look deal with Showtime, the premium cabler announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Waithe will develop comedy and drama projects for Showtime that she will both write and produce through her company Hillman Grad Productions. “I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember,” said Waithe. “They […]

  • Lena Waithe

    'The Chi' Creator Lena Waithe Sets First-Look Deal at Showtime

    Lena Waithe has signed a first-look deal with Showtime, the premium cabler announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Waithe will develop comedy and drama projects for Showtime that she will both write and produce through her company Hillman Grad Productions. “I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember,” said Waithe. “They […]

  • Josh Sapan

    Listen: Josh Sapan on Why Small Is Beautiful for AMC Networks

    Lena Waithe has signed a first-look deal with Showtime, the premium cabler announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Waithe will develop comedy and drama projects for Showtime that she will both write and produce through her company Hillman Grad Productions. “I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember,” said Waithe. “They […]

  • Justin Baldoni Brings #MeToo to 'Man

    'Man Enough' Host Justin Baldoni on Educating Men About #MeToo

    Lena Waithe has signed a first-look deal with Showtime, the premium cabler announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Waithe will develop comedy and drama projects for Showtime that she will both write and produce through her company Hillman Grad Productions. “I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember,” said Waithe. “They […]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1407" -

    TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Tops Monday for Ninth Straight Week

    Lena Waithe has signed a first-look deal with Showtime, the premium cabler announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Waithe will develop comedy and drama projects for Showtime that she will both write and produce through her company Hillman Grad Productions. “I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember,” said Waithe. “They […]

  • Fox Sports Signals Standoff With Comcast

    Fox Sports Signals Standoff With Comcast Over Big Ten Network

    Lena Waithe has signed a first-look deal with Showtime, the premium cabler announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Waithe will develop comedy and drama projects for Showtime that she will both write and produce through her company Hillman Grad Productions. “I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember,” said Waithe. “They […]

  • Any Given Wednesday With Bill Simmons

    Bill Simmons Signs New Multi-Year Deal at HBO

    Lena Waithe has signed a first-look deal with Showtime, the premium cabler announced Tuesday. Under the deal, Waithe will develop comedy and drama projects for Showtime that she will both write and produce through her company Hillman Grad Productions. “I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember,” said Waithe. “They […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad