Lena Dunham, Producing Partner Jenni Konner Split

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are dissolving their producing partnership as the expiration of their joint overall deal with HBO approaches, Variety has confirmed.

Dunham and Konner served together as executive producers on HBO’s “Girls,” which Dunham created and starred in and on which Konner served as showrunner. The two are set to exec produce the upcoming series “Camping,” starring Jennifer Garner, also for HBO.

“We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices,” Dunham and Konner said in a joint statement Tuesday. “While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward.”

HBO’s deal with Dunham and Konner’s company Casual Romance is set to expire in December. The pay cabler is believed to be pursuing new individual deals with both producers.

The sixth and final season of “Girls” ran last year on HBO. Dunham and Konner are scheduled to appear together Wednesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour to promote the upcoming series premiere of “Camping.”

