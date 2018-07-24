Lena Dunham, Producing Partner Jenni Konner Split

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel Holloway

View All
Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner
CREDIT: Autumn De Wilde

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are dissolving their producing partnership as the expiration of their joint overall deal with HBO approaches, Variety has confirmed.

Dunham and Konner served together as executive producers on HBO’s “Girls,” which Dunham created and starred in and on which Konner served as showrunner. The two are set to exec produce the upcoming series “Camping,” starring Jennifer Garner, also for HBO.

“We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices,” Dunham and Konner said in a joint statement Tuesday. “While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward.”

HBO’s deal with Dunham and Konner’s company Casual Romance is set to expire in December. The pay cabler is believed to be pursuing new individual deals with both producers.

The sixth and final season of “Girls” ran last year on HBO. Dunham and Konner are scheduled to appear together Wednesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour to promote the upcoming series premiere of “Camping.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of Dunham and Konner’s split.

  • 2018 FIFA World Cup

    Peter Bevacqua Named President of NBC Sports

  • Kathryn Newton Detective Pikachu

    Kathryn Newton to Star in Netflix Drama From Chris Keyser, Marc Webb

  • Sara Gilbert Linda Perry

    'Roseanne' Spinoff's Theme Song Is a Family Affair (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Diane Paulus and Alex Rudzinski

    NBC Taps Diane Paulus and Alex Rudzinski to Direct 'Hair Live!'

  • Yellowstone TV show Spike TV

    'Yellowstone' Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Network

  • ROSEANNE - "Netflix & Pill" -

    ABC Fall Premiere Dates: 'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners' Sets Debut

