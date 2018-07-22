‘Legion’: Jeph Loeb, Nathaniel Halpern Talk ‘X-Men’ Universe Connections

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
LEGION -- "Chapter 10" - Season 2, Episode 2 (Airs Tuesday, April 10, 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: Dan Stevens as David Haller. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

FX’s “Legion” may be television’s most unorthodox superhero show. A critical favorite, it also has relatively few connections to its source material, Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, in terms of characters taken directly from the comics.

Speaking at a Hall H panel for the show Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb said that producers are not looking to shoehorn more references to known characters and stories into a show that is largely original.

“We never want to do Easter Eggs as if we’re running an Easter Egg farm,” Loeb said.

The exec also talked about Marvel Televisio’s relationship with the “X-Men.” That relationship may change with Marvel parent Disney’s pending acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which holds the rights to the franchise. Marvel’s relationship with shows based on “X-Men,” he said, is thus different than it is for shows that the studio produces itself, such as “Defenders.”

“It is different as a basic rule of thumb in that the shows that are currently at Fox and the X-Men characters are really under they’re control, Loeb, said, crediting FX and its CEO John Landgraf for involving Marvel in the creative conversation behind the show. “t’s fun in our point of view, because it gets sort of birthed out there, and then we get to be the proud grandparents.”

Asked directly if Professor X, the X-Men’s leader and the father of the title character in “Legion,” David Haller, played by Dan Stevens, would appear in the show, Loeb indicated it was unlikely. “There’s a whole political ladder that we climb up and down,” he said. “It’s more like a jungle gym.” He added, “The fact that the show is as good as it is is a testament to the talent of the people here.

Series writer Nathaniel Halpern, also spoke about the show’s strong visuals, drawing an aesthetic and thematic connection to the comics. “That’s my relationship to ‘X-Men,'” he said. “There’s these images that seared themselves into my mind as a kid, and I feel like this show has the ability to do that.”

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More TV

  • JD Pardo Mayans MC

    ‘Mayans MC’ Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals How He Cast Series Lead JD Pardo

    FX’s “Legion” may be television’s most unorthodox superhero show. A critical favorite, it also has relatively few connections to its source material, Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, in terms of characters taken directly from the comics. Speaking at a Hall H panel for the show Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb said […]

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    Nicole Maines on Why the ScarJo Casting Controversy Matters

    FX’s “Legion” may be television’s most unorthodox superhero show. A critical favorite, it also has relatively few connections to its source material, Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, in terms of characters taken directly from the comics. Speaking at a Hall H panel for the show Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb said […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Elmarie Wendel, '3rd Rock From the Sun' Actress, Dies at 89

    FX’s “Legion” may be television’s most unorthodox superhero show. A critical favorite, it also has relatively few connections to its source material, Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, in terms of characters taken directly from the comics. Speaking at a Hall H panel for the show Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb said […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Board Approves Deals on Non-Primetime TV, Telemundo

    FX’s “Legion” may be television’s most unorthodox superhero show. A critical favorite, it also has relatively few connections to its source material, Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, in terms of characters taken directly from the comics. Speaking at a Hall H panel for the show Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb said […]

  • Issa Rae, Natasha Rothwell and Yvonne

    'Insecure' Season 3 to Introduce New 'Timely' Show Within The Show

    FX’s “Legion” may be television’s most unorthodox superhero show. A critical favorite, it also has relatively few connections to its source material, Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, in terms of characters taken directly from the comics. Speaking at a Hall H panel for the show Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb said […]

  • Nicole MainesVariety Studio Comic-Con, Day 3,

    Nicole Maines on Being TV's First Trans Superhero: 'I'm Nervous Because I Want to Do It Right'

    FX’s “Legion” may be television’s most unorthodox superhero show. A critical favorite, it also has relatively few connections to its source material, Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, in terms of characters taken directly from the comics. Speaking at a Hall H panel for the show Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb said […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad