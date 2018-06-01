‘Legion’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

LEGION -- "Chapter 16" - Season 2, Episode 8 (Airs Tuesday, May 22, 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: Dan Stevens as David Haller. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX
CREDIT: Suzanne Tenner/FX

Legion” has been renewed for a third season at FX ahead of the conclusion of Season 2.

Two episodes remain in the show’s sophomore season, including the recently added eleventh episode of what was originally a 10-episode season. The series airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Season 3 is currently slated to air in 2019.

“’Legion’ has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” said Eric Schrier, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Producitions. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, the series follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

The series also stars Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater, and Navid Negahban.

Noah Hawley serves as executive producer, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb. Series writer Nathaniel Halpern is co-executive producer. “Legion” is the latest project from Hawley and Cameron, two of the executive producers of the acclaimed anthology series “Fargo.” “Legion” is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.

News of “Legion” returning to FX next year comes as fans are still eagerly awaiting word on an official premiere date for the fourth season of “Fargo.” Most recently, series producer Warren Littlefield indicated that, given Hawley’s packed schedule, the show would likely not start filming until fall 2019 with an eye toward a 2020 launch.

