Lee Pace Joins Hong Kong Drama Series ‘Flying Tiger’ in Key Role (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Lee Pace has been cast in the upcoming second season of the Hong Kong action-drama series “Flying Tiger,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series follows an elite Hong Kong police officer who is tasked with infiltrating a dangerous criminal organization. The exact details of Pace’s role are being kept under wraps, but it is known he will be playing an American villain on the show.

The producers of the show are said to have actively pursued Pace for the role, who has a substantial fan following in China. According to sources, Pace is expected to make over seven figures for his time on the show though he will only be filming for four weeks.

Pace most recently starred as John DeLorean in the film “Driven,” which was the closing film of this year’s Venice Film Festival and also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. He also recently appeared in the blockbuster Marvel film “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Ronan, a role he will reprise in the upcoming film “Captain Marvel.” His other notable film roles include “The Fall,” “The Hobbit” franchise, and “A Single Man.”

On the TV side, Pace starred in the acclaimed AMC series “Halt and Catch Fire” and also led the cult favorite ABC series “Pushing Daisies.”

He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Peikoff Mahan.

