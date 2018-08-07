CBS Orders Competition Series ‘Million Dollar Mile’ From Producer LeBron James

LeBron James is set to executive produce a competition series that has scored a series order at CBS.

The series is currently titled “Million Dollar Mile.” Contestants will have the chance to win $1 million every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. Standing in their way is a challenging course and a group of elite athletes with one mission: stop the contestants from winning the money at all costs.

CBS has ordered 10 episodes of the series. The series comes from “Big Brother” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan with Fly on the Wall Entertainment along with James and Maverick Carter of SpringHill Entertainment. The series is also produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will oversee the project for SpringHill.

“LeBron represents the epitome of strength, vision and determination – all skills one will need to complete this one-of-a-kind course where every runner has a chance to win $1,000,000,” said Sharon Vuong, senior vice president of alternative at CBS Entertainment. “Couple that with Allison and Rich’s unrivaled skill for storytelling and game, and we feel like we have a championship-caliber team.”

This marks the latest project in SpringHill’s growing TV portfolio. The company is also behind the scripted drama series based on Madame C.J. Walker with Octavia Spencer for Netflix and NBC’s primetime game show “The Wall,” which has been picked up for a third season. The production company is also gearing up to release an HBO documentary on the great Muhammad Ali with acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua; a multi-part NBA documentary film series titled “Shut Up and Dribble” for Showtime; “Best Shot with Jay Williams” for YouTube Premium; and the docuseries “Warriors of Liberty City” for Starz.

