What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2018

With the start of summer comes a refresh of movies and TV on Netflix, and some classic films are leaving the streamer throughout the month of June.

On June 1, fan-favorite flicks “50 First Dates,” “8 Mile,” and “Men in Black,” will be removed, and later in the month Netflix will also lose “Captain America: Civil War,” six seasons of “Baby Daddy,” and the 1974 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.”

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

June 1

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

June 3

Shark Men: Season 3

June 8

Grace of Monaco

June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

June 15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

June 20

Cake

June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

June 26

Alpha and Omega

June 29

Bad Grandpa .5

June 30

On Golden Pond