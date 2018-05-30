What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2018

With the start of summer comes a refresh of movies and TV on Netflix, and some classic films are leaving the streamer throughout the month of June.
On June 1, fan-favorite flicks “50 First Dates,” “8 Mile,” and “Men in Black,” will be removed, and later in the month Netflix will also lose “Captain America: Civil War,” six seasons of “Baby Daddy,” and the 1974 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.”
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:
June 1
50 First Dates
8 Mile
Gridiron Gang
J. Edgar
Men in Black
My Left Foot
Neerja
Out of the Dark
Princess Kaiulani
The Angry Birds Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Spy Next Door
The Young Victoria
Training Day
Untraceable
Vice
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
While You Were Sleeping
June 3
Shark Men: Season 3
June 8
Grace of Monaco
June 9
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
June 10
Bonnie & Clyde
June 15
Drillbit Taylor
Naz & Maalik
The Giver
The Great Gatsby
Underdogs
June 16
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
Curious George
Super
June 18
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
June 20
Cake
June 21
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
June 22
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
June 23
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
June 25
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
June 26
Alpha and Omega
June 29
Bad Grandpa .5
June 30
On Golden Pond