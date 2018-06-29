What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2018

When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit.

On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this month, “Wanted,” “A Cinderella Story,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will also be hitting the road.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

The Art of War

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

July 8



Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14

Wild Hogs

July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

July 16

Changeling

Wanted

July 29

The Den

July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State