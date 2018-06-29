What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2018

When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit.
On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this month, “Wanted,” “A Cinderella Story,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will also be hitting the road.
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:
July 1
Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
The Art of War
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
V for Vendetta
July 2
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
July 8
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
July 9
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
July 11
Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 14
Wild Hogs
July 15
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
July 16
Changeling
Wanted
July 29
The Den
July 30
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State