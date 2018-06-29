What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2018

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tropic Thunder
CREDIT: Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit.

On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this month, “Wanted,” “A Cinderella Story,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will also be hitting the road.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

The Art of War

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

July 8

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14

Wild Hogs

July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

July 16

Changeling

Wanted

July 29

The Den

July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • 'Famous in Love' Canceled After Two

    'Famous in Love' Canceled After Two Seasons at Freeform

    When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit. On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this […]

  • The Break With Michelle Wolf -

    Michelle Wolf Responds to 'Unhinged' RNC Ad: 'I Am Unhinged' (Video)

    When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit. On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this […]

  • Tropic Thunder

    What's Leaving Netflix in July 2018

    When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit. On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this […]

  • 'Six' Canceled at History After Two

    'Six' Canceled at History After Two Seasons

    When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit. On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this […]

  • Terry Crews

    Terry Crews Responds to Those Questioning His Sexual Assault Claim

    When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit. On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this […]

  • Eugenio Derbez Dora the Explorer

    Eugenio Derbez Joins Disney Series 'Elena of Avalor' in Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit. On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this […]

  • Chris Kelly Sarah Schneider

    BBC America's Sarah Barnett, 'SNL' Alums Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly Among Speakers at New York Television Festival

    When a new crop of movies and TV shows hits Netflix each month, it’s inevitable that another must head toward the exit. On July 1, “Tropic Thunder,” the cult-classic comedy spoof of “Apocalypse Now,” will be leaving the streamer alongside “Michael Clayton,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Bring It On,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Scary Movie.” Later this […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad