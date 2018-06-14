Leah Remini to Star in Rob McElhenney, Rob Rosell Fox Comedy Pilot

Leah Remini has joined the untitled Rob McElhenney-Rob Rosell comedy pilot at Fox, Variety has confirmed.

Remini will play Jean, who considers herself a patriot who loves her country and firmly believes in everyone’s right to be left alone. Jean in many ways fits the stereotype of a typical conservative. However, she leads a very progressive lifestyle as she is now married to a woman, Betty. Together, they’re raising Jean’s two boys with the help of the boys’ father and Jean’s ex-husband, Richie, who currently lives in the garage.

Remini most recently starred in Season 2 of the CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” which saw her reunite with her former “King of Queens” co-star Kevin James. The series was cancelled in May. She is also the creator and executive producer of A&E Network’s hit nonfiction docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.” Season 3 of that series will debut this fall. She also recently expanded her relationship with A&E Networks with an overall, exclusive first-look development deal.

She is repped by APA, Art 2 Perform, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

The untitled multi-camera series, which was ordered off-cycle, follows a woman, her ex-husband, and her new wife work together to raise a family in middle America. McElhenney and Rosell will serve as writers and executive producers on the project. McElhenney is one of the co-creators and stars of the hit FX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” on which Rosell previously served as a writer and executive producer. Fellow “It’s Always Sunny” co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton will also executive produce, along with “It’s Always Sunny” executive producer Nick Frenkel. 20th Century Fox Television, where Rosell is under an overall deal, will produce.

The project will be in consideration for a potential mid-season launch should Fox order it to series.