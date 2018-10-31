Laurence Fishburne to Star in and Produce Sony’s UFO Drama Series ‘Rendlesham’

Upcoming paranormal series “Rendlesham” just got some star power, with Laurence Fishburne signing on to appear in the show and exec produce.

Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films is making the series and Sony Pictures Television is taking it out internationally. It is inspired by events that took place on a U.S. air base near the British village of Rendlesham where, in 1980, there was suspected UFO activity. UFO enthusiasts have dubbed it “Britain’s Roswell.”

“The Matrix” star Fishburne will play Tyrone, a retired American airman who was stationed at the U.S. base during the Cold War. With his wife Carol and son Brock, Tyrone returns to the area to visit Carol’s dying father, and is forced to face events that have haunted him his whole life.

Fishburne will exec produce alongside his producing partner Helen Sugland through their Cinema Gypsy banner. Eve Gutierrez and Jill Green will executive produce for EHF alongside Joe Ahearne (“Doctor Who”), who is also writing and directing.

Fishburne was last seen in Marvel’s “Ant Man and The Wasp,” and next up will reprise his role as the Bowey King in “John Wick 3.” He is repped by Paradigm, Landmark Artists and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Sony and EHF had already partnered on “Rendlesham” when the studio took a minority stake in the U.K.-based producer in a deal announced in September. The pair have also joined forces on an adaptation of “Point Blanc,” the Alex Rider teen-spy novel.