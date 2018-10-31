You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Laurence Fishburne to Star in and Produce Sony’s UFO Drama Series ‘Rendlesham’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Art Streiber

Upcoming paranormal series “Rendlesham” just got some star power, with Laurence Fishburne signing on to appear in the show and exec produce.

Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films is making the series and Sony Pictures Television is taking it out internationally. It is inspired by events that took place on a U.S. air base near the British village of Rendlesham where, in 1980, there was suspected UFO activity. UFO enthusiasts have dubbed it “Britain’s Roswell.”

“The Matrix” star Fishburne will play Tyrone, a retired American airman who was stationed at the U.S. base during the Cold War. With his wife Carol and son Brock, Tyrone returns to the area to visit Carol’s dying father, and is forced to face events that have haunted him his whole life.

Fishburne will exec produce alongside his producing partner Helen Sugland through their Cinema Gypsy banner. Eve Gutierrez and Jill Green will executive produce for EHF alongside Joe Ahearne (“Doctor Who”), who is also writing and directing.

Fishburne was last seen in Marvel’s “Ant Man and The Wasp,” and next up will reprise his role as the Bowey King in “John Wick 3.” He is repped by Paradigm, Landmark Artists and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Sony and EHF had already partnered on “Rendlesham” when the studio took a minority stake in the U.K.-based producer in a deal announced in September. The pair have also joined forces on an adaptation of “Point Blanc,” the Alex Rider teen-spy novel.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Laurence Fishburne to Star in, Produce,

    Laurence Fishburne to Star in and Produce Sony’s UFO Drama Series ‘Rendlesham’

    Upcoming paranormal series “Rendlesham” just got some star power, with Laurence Fishburne signing on to appear in the show and exec produce. Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films is making the series and Sony Pictures Television is taking it out internationally. It is inspired by events that took place on a U.S. air base near the British […]

  • Madrid TV Pitchbox Sets Date for

    Madrid TV Pitchbox Sets Date for Second Edition

    Upcoming paranormal series “Rendlesham” just got some star power, with Laurence Fishburne signing on to appear in the show and exec produce. Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films is making the series and Sony Pictures Television is taking it out internationally. It is inspired by events that took place on a U.S. air base near the British […]

  • Falcon Winter Soldier

    Falcon-Winter Soldier Limited Series in the Works With 'Empire' Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Upcoming paranormal series “Rendlesham” just got some star power, with Laurence Fishburne signing on to appear in the show and exec produce. Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films is making the series and Sony Pictures Television is taking it out internationally. It is inspired by events that took place on a U.S. air base near the British […]

  • "Greed" -- Episode #103 -- Pictured

    TV Review: 'Tell Me a Story' on CBS All Access

    Upcoming paranormal series “Rendlesham” just got some star power, with Laurence Fishburne signing on to appear in the show and exec produce. Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films is making the series and Sony Pictures Television is taking it out internationally. It is inspired by events that took place on a U.S. air base near the British […]

  • Barbra Streisand joins James Corden for

    Barbra Streisand Gives James Corden a Lift in Latest 'Carpool Karaoke' Preview

    Upcoming paranormal series “Rendlesham” just got some star power, with Laurence Fishburne signing on to appear in the show and exec produce. Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films is making the series and Sony Pictures Television is taking it out internationally. It is inspired by events that took place on a U.S. air base near the British […]

  • Ben Silverman Drew Buckley

    Ben Silverman, Electus Partners Bury the Hatchet and Reunite in Search of Scale

    Upcoming paranormal series “Rendlesham” just got some star power, with Laurence Fishburne signing on to appear in the show and exec produce. Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films is making the series and Sony Pictures Television is taking it out internationally. It is inspired by events that took place on a U.S. air base near the British […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad