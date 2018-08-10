Laura Ingraham Pushes Back On Criticism She Made Nationalist Remarks

Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Laura Ingraham
Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham made a return to the hot seat earlier this week, delivering a segment critics charged was a warning against America’s changing cultural makeup that was heavily tinged with racism. Last night, Ingraham tried to clarify her remarks.

“A message to those who are distorting my views, including all white nationalists and especially one racist freak whose name I will not even mention. You do not have my support, you don’t represent my views and you are antithetical to the beliefs I hold dear,” she said during last night’s broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News Channel. “And despite what some may be contending – I made explicitly clear that my commentary had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, but rather a shared goal of keeping America safe, and her citizens safe and prosperous. Furthermore, as I have said repeatedly on this show, merit based immigration does wonders for our country’s economy, our way of life and how we define our country – I even said that in my opening thoughts last night. I want to make it really clear that my concern will continue to remain with the families who have suffered the tragic results of illegal immigration, the children put in dangerous and unfair situations at the border, and all those border agents around the country who work to keep our country safe.”

Ingraham made the remarks after delivering an opening segment Wednesday night that raised eyebrows. During the commentary, she appeared to suggest the changing cultural make-up for the United States had unsettled her. “In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” she said. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country has changed.” She added: “Now, much of this is related to both illegal, and in some cases legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.”

It’s the third time Ingraham has sparked controversy among observers who likely aren’t regular viewers of Fox News Channel. Critics in March and June called upon advertisers to boycott her 10 p.m. hour on Fox News in the wake of remarks she made about one of the survivors of the Parkland Florida shooting and, more recently, likening detention centers for immigrants to “summer camps.”

“The Ingraham Angle” is one of the most-watched programs in cable news. In July, only three other programs drew a higher number of the viewers advertisers in news programming like most, viewers between 25 and 54. Ingraham attracted an average of 489,000. Only Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Rachel Maddow drew more. Her program was also the fourth most-watched show in the genre overall in July.

