Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Inks First-Look With Platform One Media

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jaywalker Pictures

Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures has inked a first-look deal with Platform One Media, and together the two banners have set an adaptation of Juliet McDaniel’s soon-to-be-released novel, “Mr. and Mrs American Pie,” as their first project.

Set in 1969, the book and series will incorporate elements of both drama and comedy as they follow the attempts of a woman to rebuild her identity after she is dismissed by her husband and her entire social set.

Dern, who was recently seen in the HBO film “The Tale” and will be in Season 2 of the premium cabler’s “Big Little Lies,” is expected to appear in the series. She and Lemons set up Jaywalker in 2017.

McDaniel is attached to write the adaptation of her debut novel, which comes out in August. She will executive produce alongside Dern, Lemons and Platform One’s Elisa Ellis. Publishing and rights management outfit Inkshares optioned the rights to “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” to Platform One, and Inkshares’ founder, Adam Gomolin, will also exec produce.

“Jayme and I are thrilled to be working with Platform One Media,” Dern said. “We feel so inspired by the passion Katie O’Connell [Marsh] and her amazing team brings to every creative conversation.”

Related

Platform One CEO O’Connell Marsh’s credits include “Hannibal” and “Narcos.” The former Gaumont and DreamWorks executive told Variety that the deal with Jaywalker would span a range of projects, some of which will feature Dern on screen and others in a producing role. “We are looking at things for her and Jayme to produce, for things for her to star in post-‘Big Little Lies,’” O’Connell Marsh said.

She added: “Laura and Jayme are incredibly insightful when it comes to humanizing, celebrating and exploring characters that are marginalized. If you look at Laura’s body of work, she has celebrated that, and they gravitate to concepts and characters that are meaningful and saying something…things that are wildly entertaining but also have a depth of character and a messiness.”

Platform One was formed by TPG Growth’s Evolution Media and Liberty Global. O’Connell Marsh has put together a seasoned team that includes her former Gaumont colleague Erik Pack; Courtney Conte, a former BBC Worldwide Productions exec who will be COO; and Ellis, formerly of DreamWorks.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pacts

    Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Inks First-Look With Platform One Media

    Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures has inked a first-look deal with Platform One Media, and together the two banners have set an adaptation of Juliet McDaniel’s soon-to-be-released novel, “Mr. and Mrs American Pie,” as their first project. Set in 1969, the book and series will incorporate elements of both drama and comedy as […]

  • TIMELESS -- "The General" Episode 209

    NBC Cancels 'Timeless'

    Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures has inked a first-look deal with Platform One Media, and together the two banners have set an adaptation of Juliet McDaniel’s soon-to-be-released novel, “Mr. and Mrs American Pie,” as their first project. Set in 1969, the book and series will incorporate elements of both drama and comedy as […]

  • Conecta Fiction: ’Skam’ Initiates International Rollout

    Conecta Fiction: ’Skam’ Initiates International Roll Out

    Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures has inked a first-look deal with Platform One Media, and together the two banners have set an adaptation of Juliet McDaniel’s soon-to-be-released novel, “Mr. and Mrs American Pie,” as their first project. Set in 1969, the book and series will incorporate elements of both drama and comedy as […]

  • vice_logo

    New Staff Shakeup as Vice Restructures Its U.K./EMEA Studios, TV Operations (EXCLUSIVE)

    Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures has inked a first-look deal with Platform One Media, and together the two banners have set an adaptation of Juliet McDaniel’s soon-to-be-released novel, “Mr. and Mrs American Pie,” as their first project. Set in 1969, the book and series will incorporate elements of both drama and comedy as […]

  • The Terror AMC

    'The Terror' Renewed by AMC With New Showrunner

    Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures has inked a first-look deal with Platform One Media, and together the two banners have set an adaptation of Juliet McDaniel’s soon-to-be-released novel, “Mr. and Mrs American Pie,” as their first project. Set in 1969, the book and series will incorporate elements of both drama and comedy as […]

  • HBO Latin America Bows First Colombian

    HBO Latin America Makes First Colombian Fiction TV Series

    Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures has inked a first-look deal with Platform One Media, and together the two banners have set an adaptation of Juliet McDaniel’s soon-to-be-released novel, “Mr. and Mrs American Pie,” as their first project. Set in 1969, the book and series will incorporate elements of both drama and comedy as […]

  • Carpool Karaoke in London with Paul

    Paul McCartney Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke (Watch)

    Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures has inked a first-look deal with Platform One Media, and together the two banners have set an adaptation of Juliet McDaniel’s soon-to-be-released novel, “Mr. and Mrs American Pie,” as their first project. Set in 1969, the book and series will incorporate elements of both drama and comedy as […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad