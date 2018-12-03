×
Laura Dern, Issa Rae to Star in Limited Series ‘The Dolls’ in the Works at HBO

Issa Rae and Laura Dern are teaming up to star in a limited series called “The Dolls” currently in development at HBO.

Inspired by true events, the series recounts the aftermath of Christmas Eve riots in two small Arkansas towns in 1983, riots which erupted over Cabbage Patch Dolls. The series explores class, race, privilege and what it takes to be a “good mother.”

Rae will serve as a writer and executive producer on the series in addition to starring, with Dern also executive producing. Laura Kittrell and Amy Aniobi will also serve as writers and co-executive producers. Jayme Lemons of Dern’s Jaywalker Pictures and Deniese Davis of Issa Rae Productions will also executive produce.

Both Rae and Dern currently star in HBO shows, with Dern appearing in the acclaimed drama “Big Little Lies” and Rae starring in and having created the hit comedy “Insecure.” Dern also recently starred in the film “The Tale,” which the premium cabler acquired out of Sundance and debuted on-air back in May.

In addition to her Emmy-nominated work on “Insecure,” Rae’s web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” was the recipient of the Shorty Award for Best Web Show and her first book, a collection of essays, is a New York Times Bestseller. She made her film debut in the acclaimed drama “The Hate U Give,” and will also star in Universal’s “Little,” with Regina Hall and Marsai Martin releasing Spring 2019.

Dern won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work in “Big Little Lies” Season 1, and has previously been nominated for two Academy Awards during her career. Her recent credits include “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “Downsizing,” and “The Fault in Our Stars.” She is also known for her work on films like “The Master,” “Jurassic Park,” “A Perfect World,” “Rambling Rose,” “Mask,” and “Blue Velvet,”

Dern and Jaywalker Pictures are repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Rae is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

