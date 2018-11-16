×
‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Gets Post-Super Bowl Slot on CBS, ‘Late Late Show’ & ‘Magnum P.I.’ to Air After AFC Champsionship

Stephen Colbert on Les Moonves allegations

CBS has announced that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air after Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

The late-night show, which has recently closed the gap in the key adults 18-49 demographic with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will air at approximately 11:35 p.m. ET depending on when the game ends and after the late local news. As previously announced, the new CBS competition series “The World’s Best” hosted by “Late Late Show” host James Corden will air immediately after the game at approximately 10 p.m.

Additionally, following late local news on Jan. 20 at approximately 11:35 p.m. ET, CBS will present a special Sunday episode of “The Late Late Show.” Earlier in the evening, immediately following the AFC Championship game, the network will air a new episode of freshman series at approximately 10 p.m.

Guests for both “The Late Show” and “The Late Late Show” will be announced at a later date.

Last year, when the Super Bowl aired on NBC, that network aired a special episode of the hit scripted drama “This Is Us” immediately after the game. The move drove the show to it’s best ratings ever, pulling in a staggering 9.3 rating and 27 million viewers total. That was an improvement of nearly 300% in the demo and nearly 200% in total viewers versus the episode that aired on Jan. 23.

