‘Last Man Standing’ Showrunner Kevin Abbott to Return for Fox Revival

Kevin Abbott is officially on board for “Last Man Standing’s” upcoming seventh season at Fox as an executive producer and showrunner, Variety has learned.

Abbott was formerly the showrunner and executive producer on the Tim Allen-led comedy during its initial run ABC. He took over as showrunner from series creator Jack Burditt, and was then succeeded by Tim Doyle, with Matt Berry then serving as showrunner before the show was cancelled. Abbott is also an executive producer on the upcoming Fox retirement home comedy “The Cool Kids,” which will also air with “Last Man Standing” as part of Fox’s Friday night lineup.

Abbott will executive produce the Fox version along with Allen, Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Marty Adelstein and Shawn Levy. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Abbott is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Allen led the charge to revive the series after ABC cancelled it last year despite its solid ratings on ABC’s Friday schedule. Fox then announced they were bringing the show back earlier this month. The show’s final season on ABC averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day. Should it be able to match those numbers this fall, which is likely given the fan interest in the show’s return, it would be one of the higher-rated shows on Fox.

Allen stars in the show as Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women. The series also stars Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson.