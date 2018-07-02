‘Last Man Standing’ Regulars Molly Ephraim, Flynn Morrison Exit Ahead of Season 7, Roles to Be Recast

Two series regulars are departing “Last Man Standing” before the launch of its seventh season on Fox, Variety has confirmed.

Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison will not return for the show’s inaugural season on Fox. Ephraim played Mandy, one of Tim Allen’s character’s daughters, while Morrison played Boyd, his grandson. Both roles will be recast before the show returns on Sept. 28.

Kaitlyn Dever, who played Eve Baxter on the first six seasons of “Last Man Standing,” recently signed on to star in the Netflix drama “Unbelievable.” She is still in negotiations for a recurring role on “Last Man Standing.”

Fox picked up the Allen-led sitcom for a seventh season back in May, a year after it was cancelled at ABC. Allen will return in the lead role along with Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Jonathan Adams, Christoph Sanders, and Jordan Masterson.

Airing on Friday nights, the show was a solid performer for ABC, averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day. If the show was able to match those numbers, which would be likely given the fan interest in its return, it would rank among Fox’s highest-rated shows. It will anchor Fox’s new Friday night lineup, which will also include new show “The Cool Kids.”

TV Line first reported Ephraim and Morrison’s exits.