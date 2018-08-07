‘Last Man Standing’ Adds Molly McCook and Jet Jurgensmeyer in Recasting

“Last Man Standing” is adding Molly McCook and Jet Jurgensmeyer to its sitcom cast.

McCook has landed the role of Mandy, one of Tim Allen and Nancy Travis’ on-screen daughters in the series. The role was previously played by Molly Ephraim when the series was on ABC. Ephraim opted not to reprise the role when Fox picked up the seventh season a year after ABC originally canceled it.

Jurgensmeyer replaces Flynn Morrison in the role of Boyd. Boyd is Allen’s character’s grandson, the son of his daughter Kristin (Amanda Fuller). Producers recently said they wanted to “age up” the character to about 12 years old.

McCook most recently appeared on Netflix sitcom “The Ranch,” but her other television credits include “Modern Family,” “Agents of SHIELD,” and “Glee.” She will also soon appear on “Good Trouble,” Freeform’s upcoming spinoff of “The Fosters.”

Jurgensmeyer appeared last television season on “Will & Grace” as Jack’s (Sean Hayes) grandson. He has also lent his voice to “Pickle and Peanut” and starred in “The Stinky & Dirty Show.”

McCook is repped by APA and Shelter Ent. Group. Jurgensmeyer is repped by the Osbrink Agency, Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher and Discover Management.

“Last Man Standing” also stars Hector Elizondo, Jonathan Adams, Christoph Sanders, Kaitlyn Dever and Jordan Masterson. As previously announced at the show’s Television Critics Assn. press tour panel, Dever is only set to appear in select episodes in the seventh season on Fox.

“Last Man Standing” is produced by 20th Century Fox. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina serve as executive producers. Abbott also serves as the showrunner.