Charter Communications Revs Up Original Programming Slate With Series Order for Sony TV’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Union Breaking In
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Charter Communications is stepping up its original programming activity with a series order for the former CBS drama pilot “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

The Sony Pictures TV production, exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is the first series to be greenlit by Charter, which recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope in January to spearhead the Spectrum Original Content initiative.

“Charter is excited to partner with top producers Sony, Bruckheimer and the rest of the incredible team behind and in front of the camera on our first Spectrum Original Content endeavor,” said Pope, who is Charter’s senior VP and head of original content. “Our content partnerships offer us a great opportunity to provide Spectrum customers with the dynamic, authentic and unique programming that drives value for their Spectrum subscription.”

“L.A.’s Finest” was developed this past development season for CBS. Union plays a police detective with a complicated past who relocates to Los Angeles from Miami and finds a odd-couple partner in Alba. Union’s role is a revival of the Syd Burnett character she played in the 2003 Sony-released actioner “Bad Boys II.” Ernie Hudson, Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, and Ryan McPartlin round out the cast.

Related

Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, both alums of Sony TV’s NBC drama “The Blacklist,” penned the “L.A.’s Finest” pilot and will exec produce and serve as showrunners along with co-showrunner Pam Veasey. Union, Alba, Bruckheimer, producer of the “Bad Boys” film franchise, Doug Belgrad, Bruckheimer TV’s Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, and Jeff Morrone are also exec producers. Marianne and Cormac Wibberley and Ron Shelton created the Syd Burnett character.

“Charter has a strong passion for the project and we could not be more excited. Immediately we knew this innovative new platform was absolutely the right home for ‘L.A.’s Finest,’ ” said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television.

Charter has been cutting deals with cable programmers and now Sony Pictures TV that call for collaborations on original series designed to debut as exclusives for Charter subscribers. Charter is the nation’s third-largest MVPD behind DirecTV and Comcast, with about 16.4 million video subscribers in New York, Los Angeles and other major markets.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • 'Westworld' Season 2 Ratings Drop From

    'Westworld' Season 2 Ratings Drop From Season 1

    Charter Communications is stepping up its original programming activity with a series order for the former CBS drama pilot “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The Sony Pictures TV production, exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is the first series to be greenlit by Charter, which recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope in January to […]

  • Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Donald

    Jimmy Fallon and the Limits of Apolitical Civility (Column)

    Charter Communications is stepping up its original programming activity with a series order for the former CBS drama pilot “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The Sony Pictures TV production, exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is the first series to be greenlit by Charter, which recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope in January to […]

  • Jeremy Irons Watchmen

    HBO's 'Watchmen' Pilot Casts Jeremy Irons

    Charter Communications is stepping up its original programming activity with a series order for the former CBS drama pilot “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The Sony Pictures TV production, exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is the first series to be greenlit by Charter, which recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope in January to […]

  • Donald Glover Rashida Jones

    Donald Glover, Rashida Jones Team Up for Time's Up PSA (Watch)

    Charter Communications is stepping up its original programming activity with a series order for the former CBS drama pilot “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The Sony Pictures TV production, exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is the first series to be greenlit by Charter, which recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope in January to […]

  • Dawn Ostroff TV Summit

    Listen: Inside Dawn Ostroff's Last Days at Conde Nast Before Seguing to Spotify

    Charter Communications is stepping up its original programming activity with a series order for the former CBS drama pilot “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The Sony Pictures TV production, exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is the first series to be greenlit by Charter, which recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope in January to […]

  • David Lynch

    David Lynch Responds to Backlash and Tells Trump: 'You Are Causing Suffering and Division'

    Charter Communications is stepping up its original programming activity with a series order for the former CBS drama pilot “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The Sony Pictures TV production, exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is the first series to be greenlit by Charter, which recruited TV veteran Katherine Pope in January to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad