‘LA’s Finest’ Creators Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier Ink Sony TV Overall Deal

Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier have signed a two-year overall deal at Sony Pictures TelevisionVariety has learned.

The pair most recently co-created the “Bad Boys” spinoff “LA’s Finest,” which started off as an NBC pilot before getting picked up by Charter Communications for 13 episodes as the cable provider’s first original series under their Specturm Original Content initiative. Margolis and Sonnier are also executive producers on “LA’s Finest” and will serve as co-showrunners alongside Pam Veasey.

Under the deal, Margolis and Sonnier will develop projects for all platforms. Both started out as staff writers on Season 1 of the Sony-produced NBC drama “The Blacklist,” eventually rising to the rank of producer.

They are repped by CAA, John Tantillo, and attorney Stephen Clark.

“LA’s Finest” stars Gabrielle Union in the role of Syd Burnett, which she first played in the film “Bad Boys 2.” In the series, Burnett has left her old as a DEA agent behind and joined the LAPD as a detective. Jessica Alba co-stars as Nancy McKenna, Syd’s partner and a working mom.

The series also stars Ernie Hudson, Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, and Ryan McPartlin. Along with Margolis, Sonnier, and Veasey, Union and Alba executive produce with Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Bruckheimer TV’s Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, and Jeff Morrone. Marianne and Cormac Wibberley and Ron Shelton created the Syd Burnett character.

