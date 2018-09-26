LaMonica Garrett Joins ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover ‘Elseworlds’

LaMonica Garrett has been cast in this year’s “Arrowverse” crossover event, which is being dubbed “Elseworlds.”

Garrett will play Mar Novu aka The Monitor, who is an “extraterrestrial being of infinite power” and was originally created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez for DC Comics. Perez will also illustrate a sketch of The Monitor that will play a “prominent role” in the crossover.

Garrett was most recently seen on ABC’s “Designated Survivor” but is also known for recent small screen work on TNT’s “The Last Ship” and FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.” On the film side, his recent credits include “The Duke,” “XOXO” and “Daddy’s Home.”

He is repped by APA and the Coronel Group.

Garrett is the latest guest star to join the 2018 crossover, which begins Dec. 9 with a special episode of “The Flash.” However, other previously announced notable DC characters coming to life in “Elseworlds” include Batwoman, who will be played by Ruby Rose (“Orange is the New Black”) and Lois Lane, who will be embodied by former “Grimm” star Elizabeth Tulloch.

“Elseworlds” is the backdrop for the three-night event, interestingly sharing the name with the publication imprint of comics that take place outside of the usual DC canon. While the characters within those stories are familiar to the DC universe, the stories are self-contained.