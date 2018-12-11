×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lake Bell, Liz Meriwether Comedy ‘Bless This Mess’ Moves From Fox to ABC With Series Order

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liz Meriwether Lake Bell

Bless This Mess,” the single-camera comedy co-created by Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, has been ordered to series at ABCVariety has learned.

The series had previously been in contention at Fox and is a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. Bell also stars in the series alongside Dax Shepard. In the series, a newlywed couple’s (Bell, Shepard) plan to ditch big city living for a simpler life in Nebraska doesn’t go as expected. It will air in 2019 and has received a six-episode order.

“Bell and Shepard headline a stellar cast in this hilarious take on a classic fish-out- of- water story that we found irresistible,” said Karey Burke, the newly-minted president of ABC Entertainment.

Meriwether and Bell are both executive producers on the series as well along with Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Shepard, and Katherine Pope. Bell also directed the pilot.

Meriwether currently has the single-camera comedy “Single Parents” at ABC, which is also produced by 20th TV and ABC Studios, with the show having been picked up for a full season. Both Meriwether and Bell are also currently under overall deals at 20th TV, which will become part of Disney following the Fox-Disney merger.

Related

In addition to passing on “Bless This Mess,” Variety has also learned that Fox has opted not to pick up the shows “Dan the Weatherman” starring Thomas Lennon as well as “Mean Jean,” which hailed from Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell. The former show was developed at Fox last year and was said to be very well-received before the network decided to redevelop it this year. “Mean Jean” was picked up with a pilot order off-cycle back in May.

The move comes as Fox has scaled back its scripted series orders in recent years. This fall, the network launched only three new series: the revival of “Last Man Standing” and new multi-cam comedies “Rel” and “The Cool Kids.” Fox will debut the new dramas “The Passage” and “Proven Innocent” at midseason.

The network recently struck a five-year deal for the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” and will begin airing WWE’s “SmackDown Live” beginning in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More TV

  • Liz Meriwether Lake Bell

    Lake Bell, Liz Meriwether Comedy 'Bless This Mess' Moves From Fox to ABC With Series Order

    “Bless This Mess,” the single-camera comedy co-created by Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, has been ordered to series at ABC, Variety has learned. The series had previously been in contention at Fox and is a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. Bell also stars in the series alongside Dax Shepard. In the series, a [...]

  • 'Get Shorty' Renewed for Season 3

    'Get Shorty' Renewed for Season 3 at Epix

    Epix has renewed “Get Shorty” for Season 3. The loose adaptation of the 1990 Elmore Leonard novel and subsequent film stars Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano, Lidio Porto, Megan Stevenson, Sean Bridgers, and Carolyn Dodd. In the series, O’Dowd plays a hitman from Nevada who struggles to shed his criminal past after he moves to Hollywood to [...]

  • Goliath Season 2 Amazon

    Amazon Renews 'Goliath' for Season 3

    Amazon has renewed legal drama “Goliath” for a third season. “Goliath” centers on washed-up lawyer Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton, who has one shot at redemption after a client he successfully defended from a murder charge went on to slaughter a family. Thornton won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2017. “Our [...]

  • Selena Quintanilla

    Selena Quintanilla Scripted Series Gets Greenlight at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a scripted drama series based on the life of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla. The series is described as a coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music. “Selena [...]

  • Detroiters Renewed Season 2 Comedy Central

    'Detroiters' Canceled at Comedy Central After Two Seasons

    Comedy Central has canceled its Motor City series “Detroiters” after two seasons. The scripted half-hour from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Comedy Central Productions bowed in early 2017. Season two premiered in June. The buddy comedy was created by stars Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson along with “Saturday Night Live” veterans Zach Kanin and Joe [...]

  • Channing DungeyVariety's Power of Women, Los

    Netflix Talk Heats Up as Channing Dungey Plots Post-ABC Move

    When Channing Dungey closes a door, a bunch of other doors open. Dungey’s next move has become a subject of speculation in Hollywood’s creative community. Sources tell Variety that the departing ABC Entertainment president is already being pursued by a number of potential suitors for what could be her next big job — Netflix among [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad