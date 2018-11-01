You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lachlan Murdoch Talks Fox News, Megyn Kelly, Hope Hicks and Vision for New Fox

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lachlan Murdoch
CREDIT: Efren S. Landaos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch defended Fox News and gave a glimpse of the vision for New Fox during a wide-ranging Q&A Thursday with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference.

Murdoch also weighed in on the fate of Megyn Kelly as she departs NBC News and the hiring of former White House communications director Hope Hicks to head corporate communications for the New Fox entity that will be created after 21st Century Fox sells most of its assets to Disney next year.

“Our biggest critics of Fox News are not watching Fox News,” Murdoch said, referring to the steady stream of outrage generated on social media by those who react to short clips of the cabler’s programming.

Sorkin pressed Murdoch about his personal reaction to the growing anger in Hollywood and elsewhere among those who view the tone of Fox News’ coverage as fear-mongering in support of President Donald Trump. Murdoch responded that Fox News is one of many news platforms in the Murdoch empire, between New Fox and the News Corp.

“You have to look at the Wall Street Journal and the Times of London,” he said. He also noted that “far more” people watch Fox News’ news reporting than watch the primetime lineup of opinion hosts. He stressed the straight-news reporting credentials of anchors such as Shepard Smith, Chris Wallace and Martha MacCallum.

Related

Sorkin read to Murdoch the pledge made to Variety earlier this week by”Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan that he will not work with Fox Broadcasting so long as Fox News remains “a destructive voice” in the culture. Murdoch called Levitan “a genius storyteller” and credited him with having “a huge amount of empathy.” “Modern Family” is produced for ABC by 20th Century Fox TV and has been a big driver of profits for the studio.

“I completely understand this. He feels the anger and intolerance of opinions that we’re seeing across all of our communities in America,” Murdoch said. 

Murdoch fielded a question from the audience that came from author and New Yorker journalist Ken Auletta, who asked if he was embarrassed by some of the content on Fox News.

“I’m not embarrassed by what they do at all,” Murdoch said. “Fox News is the only mass media company in America with conservative opinions. It’s the only one. Frankly I feel in this country we all have to be more tolerant of each other’s views. We’ve come to this point where we are more and more intolerant of each other and frankly that has to change.”

Murdoch was reserved when asked about his view of Kelly’s fate although he did allow that her standing as a top TV journalist has been damaged by the blackface controversy that erupted last week.

The former Fox News star anchor left the cabler in January 2017 for a rich deal with NBC News. Last week, Kelly’s relationship with NBC News imploded after she made on-air remarks defending the use of blackface for Halloween costumes. Kelly is now in the midst of contentious negotiations to settle out the remaining year on her three-year contract.

“I’m a big fan of Megyn’s. We didn’t want her to leave Fox,” Murdoch said. But he suggested that there was no room for her to return to the Fox News roster. “I’m very happy with our current lineup on Fox News and we won’t be making any changes there,” he said. When asked if he thought she would be able to find a new TV home given the outcry, he responded: “I hope she does because she’s very talented.” 

Murdoch described Fox News as the outlet that President Donald Trump “dislikes less than everyone else” rather than being a cheerleader for the President’s agenda. Sorkin noted that New Fox’s decision to hire Hicks as head of corporate communications, despite her youth and lack of experience in PR for public companies, only reinforces the perception that Fox is deeply aligned with the Trump camp.

Murdoch said reports that Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner asked them to hire Hicks as a favor were “100 percent false.” He said the company did its “due diligence” on Hicks. “Universally many people said she was a fantastic choice,” he said. “This is an incredible executive with incredible experience who frankly will do a tremendous job.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Travis Braun

    Travis Braun Sets Overall Deal With Disney Channels Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

    21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch defended Fox News and gave a glimpse of the vision for New Fox during a wide-ranging Q&A Thursday with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference. Murdoch also weighed in on the fate of Megyn Kelly as she departs NBC News and the hiring of […]

  • Kevin Anjelah and America

    Anjelah Johnson to Star in NBC Comedy Produced by Kevin Hart, America Ferrera

    21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch defended Fox News and gave a glimpse of the vision for New Fox during a wide-ranging Q&A Thursday with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference. Murdoch also weighed in on the fate of Megyn Kelly as she departs NBC News and the hiring of […]

  • Actor Eric Lange photographed in Los

    'Lost' Actor Eric Lange Discusses New Role in Showtime's 'Escape at Dannemora'

    21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch defended Fox News and gave a glimpse of the vision for New Fox during a wide-ranging Q&A Thursday with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference. Murdoch also weighed in on the fate of Megyn Kelly as she departs NBC News and the hiring of […]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Lachlan Murdoch Talks Fox News, Megyn Kelly, Hope Hicks and Vision for New Fox

    21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch defended Fox News and gave a glimpse of the vision for New Fox during a wide-ranging Q&A Thursday with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference. Murdoch also weighed in on the fate of Megyn Kelly as she departs NBC News and the hiring of […]

  • Homecoming Amazon Studios BTS

    'Homecoming' Production Designer on Defining the Series in One Shot

    21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch defended Fox News and gave a glimpse of the vision for New Fox during a wide-ranging Q&A Thursday with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference. Murdoch also weighed in on the fate of Megyn Kelly as she departs NBC News and the hiring of […]

  • Barry Jenkins

    Barry Jenkins Signs First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

    21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch defended Fox News and gave a glimpse of the vision for New Fox during a wide-ranging Q&A Thursday with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference. Murdoch also weighed in on the fate of Megyn Kelly as she departs NBC News and the hiring of […]

  • Claire Underwood and Donald Trump

    Donald Trump vs. Claire Underwood: 'House of Cards' Stars Cast Their Votes

    21st Century Fox executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch defended Fox News and gave a glimpse of the vision for New Fox during a wide-ranging Q&A Thursday with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ Dealbook conference. Murdoch also weighed in on the fate of Megyn Kelly as she departs NBC News and the hiring of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad