You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Albert Kim Boards ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot in the Works at Fox

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Albert Kim
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Broadcasting Company

The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling.

The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions.

The revamped reboot is described as an action-driven procedural about a young Chinese-American woman who inherits her father’s kung fu studio, only to discover it’s actually a secret center dedicated to helping members of the Chinatown community who have nowhere else to turn. With the help of a former star pupil–a smart and driven ex-Marine–she vows to continue the school’s mission, and in the process discovers things she never knew about her cultural background and family’s heritage, including a connection to a legendary ancestor. This version will also be set in the present day, while the original plan was for this to be a period piece set in the 1950s.

Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions will produce the one-hour drama.

The original “Kung Fu” was created by Ed Spielman. It starred David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who traveled the Old West in search of his brother. The series ran for three seasons on ABC.

“Kung Fu” marks a return to Fox for Kim, who was previously a writer and executive producer on “Sleepy Hollow” at the broadcaster. His other credits include “Nikita,” “Leverage,” and “Dirt. He is repped by ICM and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Berlanti and Schechter are repped by WME and attorney Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • Albert Kim

    Albert Kim Boards 'Kung Fu' Reboot in the Works at Fox

    The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling. The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. The revamped […]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    TV Roundup: Discovery Sets 'Deep Planet' Ocean Exploration Series

    The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling. The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. The revamped […]

  • Taylor Swift American Music Awards

    How to Watch the American Music Awards Online

    The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling. The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. The revamped […]

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Netflix's Ted Sarandos Teases Obama Projects

    The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling. The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. The revamped […]

  • TV Academy Chair Hayma Washington to

    TV Academy Chair Hayma Washington to Step Down (EXCLUSIVE)

    The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling. The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. The revamped […]

  • Kal Penn

    Kal Penn to Star in NBC Comedy With Put Pilot Commitment, Michael Schur to Produce

    The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling. The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. The revamped […]

  • NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series 'Songland'

    NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series 'Songland'

    The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling. The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. The revamped […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad