Albert Kim Boards ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot in the Works at Fox

The planned “Kung Fu” reboot at Fox is doing some retooling.

The project, which was set up as a put pilot at Fox last year, has brought on Albert Kim as the writer and executive producer, taking over for Wendy Mericle. As before, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions.

The revamped reboot is described as an action-driven procedural about a young Chinese-American woman who inherits her father’s kung fu studio, only to discover it’s actually a secret center dedicated to helping members of the Chinatown community who have nowhere else to turn. With the help of a former star pupil–a smart and driven ex-Marine–she vows to continue the school’s mission, and in the process discovers things she never knew about her cultural background and family’s heritage, including a connection to a legendary ancestor. This version will also be set in the present day, while the original plan was for this to be a period piece set in the 1950s.

Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions will produce the one-hour drama.

The original “Kung Fu” was created by Ed Spielman. It starred David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a Shaolin monk who traveled the Old West in search of his brother. The series ran for three seasons on ABC.

“Kung Fu” marks a return to Fox for Kim, who was previously a writer and executive producer on “Sleepy Hollow” at the broadcaster. His other credits include “Nikita,” “Leverage,” and “Dirt. He is repped by ICM and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Berlanti and Schechter are repped by WME and attorney Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.